The champs are done. Charlotte Catholic upsets Ardrey Kell in 2nd round of 4A playoffs

Charlotte Catholic went to Ardrey Kell Thursday night and knocked off the reigning 4A state champions in the second round of the NCHSAA girls soccer playoffs.

Charlotte Catholic, the No. 13 seed in the 4A West, beat No. 4 Ardrey Kell 6-0 to advance to the third round.

The upset also provided revenge for Charlotte Catholic (18-4-2), which suffered a 2-1 loss to Ardrey Kell (20-6) early in the season.

“It’s an upset because they’re a higher seed, but I think both teams were evenly matched,” Charlotte Catholic Coach Gary Hoilett said. “I spoke to the girls about putting away our opportunities when we create them. They did a good job putting them away.”

The Cougars made the most of nearly every opportunity. Catholic’s defense played a physical game that limited Ardrey Kell to only one shot in the first half.

Catholic sophomore forward Marguerite McPhillips had the lone goal in the first half.

In the second half, Charlotte Catholic capitalized on a tired Ardrey Kell defense and scored five more goals.

Freshman forward Anne Gonyea and sophomore midfielder Mary Martin Spinner scored two goals each along with a single goal from senior defender Anna Farmer in the second half to help Charlotte Catholic pull away.

Ardrey Kell, seeking to reach a third straight state final, ends its season at 20-6. The Knights had a six-game win streak snapped. That streak included six shutouts.

Three who made a difference

Anne Gonyea, Charlotte Catholic: Gonyea scored two goals and had one assist to lead Charlotte Catholic to victory.

Mary Martin Spinner, Charlotte Catholic: Spinner tied Gonyea with scoring two goals in the second half.

Marguerite McPhillips, Charlotte Catholic: McPhillips scored the first goal and registered two assists.

What’s next

Charlotte Catholic will travel to play Asheville in the third round of the 4A state playoffs Monday.

PHOTOS: Charlotte Catholic at Ardrey Kell girls soccer