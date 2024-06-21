Champs deliver trophy -- as promised

Jun. 21—CHAMPAIGN — Before the season, coach Rob Whitt told first-year sponsor Jeremy Brandow that the team would win the C-U Kiwanis Little League Twin City tournament.

On Friday morning, Whitt delivered on his guarantee.

Whitt was joined by assistant coach Reubin McGuffin and players Mitchell Whitt and Tyler McGuffin in presenting the Twin City tournament traveling trophy to the Jeremy Brandow Coldwell Banker offices on Broadmoor Drive.

The trophy will be on display at the business for a year.

Jeremy Brandow Coldwell Banker held off First Federal 4-3 in Wednesday night's thrilling championship game at Zahnd Park, which ended with a play at the plate. Mitchell Whitt was the winning pitcher thanks to Tyler McGuffin's clutch two-out, two-strike, two-RBI hit in the top of the final inning.

"It feels like one of the best moments in life," Tyler told WDWS announcers afterward. "It feels amazing."

"It was a team effort," Rob Whitt said. "I told the boys to believe in themselves and that things would fall in place — and they did."

Suited League President John Phillips was part of Friday's trophy presentation.

"Little League needed that game," he said.

Next year, Phillips said, there will be a Farm League Twin City tournament, as well.