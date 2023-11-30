With championship weekend here, CFP Committee needs to show some guts

Eight teams are still alive for four spots heading into championship weekend. It’s simple. Undefeated No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Washington win and they’re in. Lose and who knows what happens. No. 4 Florida State is also undefeated and although they’re “in” at the moment, that remains to be seen. Defeating No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship guarantees nothing. Why? Because their stud quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago. Anyone who saw the Seminoles last week beat Florida 24-15 knows they lost their explosiveness offensively with Tate Rodemaker as quarterback. Even CFP Chairman Boo Corrigan acknowledged “they are a different team,” begging the question, why are they ranked No. 4 now? Because the CFP Committee doesn’t have the courage to simply tell it like it is and remove FSU from the top four. As is, they're not Top 10. What’s so hard here? Put the Seminoles at the ranking they deserve. Remember it’s supposed to be the best four teams and this FSU team, without Travis, doesn’t remotely compare with the one that had him as its starting quarterback. Harsh but true. The Committee is waiting to see if they can exhale a sigh of relief if the Seminoles lose to Louisville. But they're demotion should have occurred already.

More: More than ever, the College Football Championship is up for grabs

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) rushes with the ball while Florida Gators linebacker Mannie Nunnery (34) attempts to tackle during their Nov. 25 game in Gainesville, Florida.

The other doomsday scenario for the Committee is what happens if No. 8 Alabama defeats Georgia in the SEC Championship? Remember Texas owns an early season victory over the Tide (35-24) and is currently ranked ahead of them. Can you imagine if an SEC champion Alabama did not qualify for the college football playoff? There would have to be an immediate investigation, the National Guard would be called out and perhaps a special counsel appointed by the DOJ. How can you have a college football playoff and not include the SEC champion? Yes, it would be utter chaos. Which is exactly why I’m flying cross country to see this classic as well. By the way, if you’re thinking Ohio State, fughettaboutit!

End of era with loss of the real PAC 12

Being an historian, it is agonizingly disappointing to see the PAC 12, as we know it, dissolve this summer. Only two schools are left to carry the mantle (Oregon State and Washington State). It remains to be seen what the future of those universities and the Pac 12’s name and membership will look like but in its final season of football, the PAC 12 is going out with a bang. The “conference of champions” is the best football league in the country this year. Its two best teams, No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon face off for the second time after the Ducks lost 36-33 on a missed last-second field goal. College football will never be the same.

One day, you're on top ...

Here’s how fast things can change in college football. After Colorado, a 24-point favorite, defeated Colorado State, 43-35 in three overtimes, the fans rushed the field. The Buffs were ranked and five-star recruits were visiting the Colorado campus. Coach Prime was on top. After losing last week against Utah (23-17) and going 1-8 in the final nine games, Coach Prime is being criticized and those same recruits, who committed to Colorado are now running away. That’s how quick it can happen and leads us to Vince Lombardi’s all time quote, “winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.”

Great game was a must-watch

The Michigan/Ohio State game, was the most watched game of the year, averaging almost 22 million people at its peak. And why not? It was a sensational college football game that ended with a last-minute interception. College football keeps delivering even with all the distractions, disparities and imperfections in its very foundation.

My weekly picks

No. 3 Washington (12-0) +9.5 vs. No. 5 Oregon (11-1): This game is a trifecta. First, the winner is the final Pac 12 champion. Second, the winner qualifies for the CFP and third, it’s an individual duel between the two quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. of Washington and Oregon’s Bo Nix to see who will probably be the favorite for the Heisman trophy. It says here that Nix is unstoppable. the line on this game is simply unbelievable. Oregon is our pick to win it all and avenge its only loss this year. Even though we’re covering it in Vegas, we’re staying neutral on this one ATS.

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) -4.5 vs. No. 8 Alabama (11-1): The Tide pulled off a miracle at Auburn winning 27-24 when quarterback Jalen Milroe threw a last-minute 31-yard touchdown on fourth and goal to Isaiah Bond. Before that, it looked like 'Bama would be playing for a New Year’s Day bowl instead of a possible CFP spot. Meanwhile, Georgia is just too good. They have a quarterback in Carson Beck who is steady and makes plays. Their defense is physically dominant , yielding 15 points per game. I know about Saint Nick, but Georgia and Kirby Smart have done the unthinkable — made Saban a sympathetic underdog. Bulldogs roll!

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will lead his Bulldogs against Alabama this weekend.

No. 4 Florida State (12-0) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2)+4.5: This game lost its luster when the Cardinals were defeated by an average Kentucky team (38-31) at home last week. FSU coach Mike Norvell has brought his program back to the national stage. One cannot deny the incredible turnaround by first-year head coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville. Unfortunately, Travis‘ loss makes this game irrelevant. A close finish either way.

No. 16 Iowa (10-2) vs. Michigan (12-0)-21.5: What is there worth saying here? The Hawkeyes could actually be 2-10 instead of 10-2. Sure, they have a decent defense, but their offense is pitiful. Maybe the worst of any Top 25 team in history. And that’s saying a lot. Coach Jim Harbaugh is back. It's going to be interesting to to see Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, the man who initiated the investigation against Michigan and imposed Harbaugh’s three-game suspension, present the Big Ten Trophy to Harbaugh. Reminds me of 1981 when Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis accepted the Vince Lombardi trophy for winning the Super Bowl XV from Commissioner Pete Rozelle. These guys both hated each other after Davis sued the NFL. What does Harbaugh think of Petitti? Clarification: Last week's mention of "the backroom deal" in the Michigan settlement did not refer to the judiciary, but to the litigants — the Big Ten and Michigan.

No. 7 Texas (11-1)-14 vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (9-3): Texas is beginning to look like the Texas of old. They have size, speed and a special quarterback in Quinn Ewers. Oklahoma State is the most inconsistent team in football, defeating Oklahoma, 27-24, losing to South Alabama, 33-7. The Cowboys would love to defeat the Longhorns, and deprive both Texas and Oklahoma of any chance for a CFP berth in the final year in the Big 12. This conference also will never be the same. Staying neutral here as well.

My record: 0-1 against the spread last week. 22-10 ATS this year.

followtheschreib61@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ken Schreiber says CFP Committee should rank teams more honestly