Championship week COVID-19 tracker: No. 12 Indiana and Purdue call off rescheduled rivalry game

Indiana and Purdue won’t be playing each other at all in 2020.

The two teams were set to play in Week 15. But COVID-19 positive tests and quarantines on both teams led to the cancellation of the game. The Big Ten announced Sunday that the teams would play on Friday as part of the conference’s final week of the season. But the schools nixed that possibility on Tuesday.

"Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday,” a joint statement said. “As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible. We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket."

It’s the first time since 1919 that the teams won’t play each other. No. 12 Indiana finishes the season at 6-1 and is in position to make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The game is the fifth of the weekend to be canceled in the final week of the college football regular season. Bowl season also begins on Saturday with the Frisco Bowl.

Canceled games

Louisiana-Monroe at Troy

Arizona at Cal

Vanderbilt at Georgia

Georgia Tech at Miami

Purdue at Indiana

