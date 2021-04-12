WWE WrestleMania 37: Takeaways from title-heavy Championship Sunday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The weather would not get in the way of night two of WrestleMania 37, which had more stunning entrances and live performances from Wale and Ash Costello. The second night had tons of hype to live up to from Saturday night, but with five championship belts on the line, it delivered, with Roman Reigns asserting himself as head of the table.

Here are the key takeaways from the final night of WrestleMania 37:

Randy Orton defeats The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss): A theatrical entrance by The Fiend and Bliss was the perfect way to get the night started, but the red lights during the match were too distracting and the match had no excitement. The ending with Alexa Bliss was something out of a horror movie and confusing, but showed WWE is far from done with this strange duo.

Women's Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (champion [c] entering match) defeat Natalya and Tamina: There were a handful of botched moves in this match, but it was refreshing to see Natalya and Tamina nearly pull off the victory. Still, the strength and power of the champions came through as Baszler's Kirifuda Clutch submission got the win, leaving fans to wonder who can dethrone the team.

Kevin Owens defeats Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul): Zayn and Owens' years of ring experience together was evident in this crowd-pleasing match that ended with Owens getting the best of Zayn. Paul's presence had fans wondering how he would be involved, but his WrestleMania moment was receiving a stunner from Owens, guaranteed to go viral.

United States Championship: Sheamus defeats Riddle (c): Former mixed martial artist Riddle continues to be one of the best fighters to make the transition to WWE, but the veteran Sheamus gave arguably the best ending to win the U.S. title. It's a much-deserved win for someone who has fallen short on multiple title opportunities over the past year, and a title reign can show how dominant of a singles competitor he is.

Nigerian Drum Fight for Intercontinental Championship: Apollo Crews defeats Big E (c): With kendo stick and gongs, the Nigerian Drum Fight had the potential to be the best match of the night. However, just as Big E was ready to seal the victory, an unnamed man, known before as Dabba Kato, interfered to knock Big E out and get Crews the win. It left a sour taste to a great match, but this rivalry seems far from over.

Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley defeats Asuka (c): It was a bold move to have Ripley challenge for the title so soon after getting called up to the main roster, but she looked phenomenal. Her finisher, Riptide, was unexpected and her dethroning Asuka means she is who WWE seems as the next female lead.

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan: The highly anticipated triple threat match got off to a fast start outside of the ring and it never slowed down. From Bryan going through the announcer's table to glorious submissions, it was by far the loudest the crowd had been all weekend.

With assistance from cousin Jimmy Uso, Reigns hit Edge with the double chair assault, and in epic fashion, pinned both superstars to retain the title. With now six WrestleMania wins in eight appearances and still Universal Champion, it's clear Reigns is the face of WWE.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WrestleMania 37 Night 2 takeaways: Roman Reigns still face of WWE

Recommended Stories

  • Wrestlemania 37 live results: Roman Reigns defeats Edge and Daniel Bryan

    All the results from Night 2 of Wrestlemania as they happen

  • Who had the best ring entrance at Tampa’s WrestleMania? We rank them.

    TAMPA — In professional wrestling, performers and fans refer to the live crowd’s reaction as a “pop.” A pop measures the popularity of a wrestler. How loud are the cheers and boos? Or are the fans apathetic? A wrestler can pop the crowd with a specific move, promo or catchphrase But the loudest pop typically comes when theme music hits and a wrestler emerges. As wrestling’s biggest event, ...

  • Let’s talk about the crazy Marvel cameo coming in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ episode 5

    One of the great things WandaVision did for the MCU Phase 4 is to teach fans to temper their expectations. Not everything that happens in the forthcoming films and TV series can rival Avengers: Endgame. That’s a once-in-a-decade experience for Marvel and something other studios have never been able to recreate. Hopefully, Marvel will build up to another crescendo worthy of Endgame, but we need to get back to the basics for that to happen. And the basics are shows like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as upcoming films like Black Widow and The Eternals. Feige’s recent note that TV shows aren’t mandatory for understanding the movies is something I constantly bring up as a reminder that the TV series are not designed to deliver major MCU developments. We won’t see big villain reveals or major new superheroes. Still, the TV shows will advance character arcs, offer more background information, and include plenty of Easter eggs that link these properties to the movies. Tempering expectation is what makes watching Falcon a much better experience after WandaVision. There are other reasons why the Falcon/Bucky team-up might be more exciting to fans than the Wanda/Vision show. But not expecting any big reveals and just enjoying the show for what it relieves some of that pressure that was felt during WandaVision. That said, we are now approaching Episode 5 of Falcon, which won’t just be highly emotional, it’ll also deliver a massive Marvel cameo. And now, we might know more about it — mind you, several spoilers will follow below. Four episodes in and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has delivered on various levels. We got to really meet Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and we got to see the world after the devastating events of Infinity War and Endgame in a way that the movies weren’t able to depict. That’s my biggest gripe about Endgame — that we never saw what the “happy end” meant for people who aren’t superheroes. We also got to experience a few fantastic “bad guys.” Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) aren’t perfect villains, but we might see more of them in the MCU’s future. There’s speculation that another major MCU superhero team-up is forming as we speak: the Thunderbolts. Zemo and Walker will likely be in the group. And let’s not forget about the Flag-Smashers, whose ideals aren’t quite villainous either — we should highlight Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) as the group’s protagonist, who is also a character that has potential for future stories. Not to mention there’s an actual villain lurking in the background whom we may or may not discover by the end of the series. That’s the Power Broker, although many people think they know who it is — former SHIELD agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Add to that Rhodey’s (Don Cheadle) cameo, the gentle introduction of Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson), who will be a future Young Avenger, and Steve Rogers's long shadow over the entire show, and Falcon basically becomes a great Marvel movie that was split into six hourlong episodes. We don’t even need any big cameos for Episode 5 or the finale to enjoy the rest of the series. But a big cameo is coming, and two separate sources have seemingly provided more details about the character. First up, we have SlashFilm’s new report that offers an important tidbit about the surprise cameo. It's somebody brand new, and a very well-known actor apparently plays the part: /Film can confirm that this surprise character is not one that we’ve seen in the MCU before and not one who is primed to appear in an upcoming film. However, we have learned it is an existing Marvel Comics character who is played by a well-known performer. And this guest star must have knocked it out of the park for [Malcolm] Spellman to hype up this upcoming episode so much. Marvel insider Charles Murphy offered a similar description of the surprise character on Twitter: https://twitter.com/_CharlesMurphy/status/1380658870239035395 This Marvel superhero's actual identity isn’t known, and we have no idea who will play the role. But the tidbits above should at least help — and I’m going to repeat it — temper expectations. Spellman’s own teasers about Episode 5 raised those expectations in the first place. The showrunner talked about the upcoming episode a few weeks ago in a couple of interviews. He told ComicBook that he’s most excited about Episode 5. “Hands down, five, it just gets real,” he said. “And five, you’re going to cry.” As for the cameo, he teased it in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes TV. “There are characters in our series who I would love to see partnered with like – it’s a very, very grounded character — partnered with one of the big world-shakers like Thor or someone like that,” Spellman said. “The personality is so strong, it’s the episode five character. I’d love to see that character with Thor.” Episode 5 premieres on Friday, April 16th on Disney+ — here is the official synopsis: All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home

  • Bad Bunny announces new world tour during WWE WrestleMania weekend, following epic debut

    Bad Bunny loves a good surprise. The Puerto Rican artist announced a 2022 world tour, El Último Tour del Mundo, during WrestleMania weekend.

  • WWE enters the NFT arena ahead of WrestleMania 37, offering digital tokens in tiered packages

    WWE has announced that it's created its first-ever NFTs.

  • Bad Bunny Brings Impressive Moves to WrestleMania Debut

    The Puerto Rican rapper went all in for his first ever WrestleMania match with WWE partner Damian Priest against WWE stars The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny did his fans proud and secured the win with some impressive moves.

  • ‘Sopranos’ Star Joseph Siravo Dies

    “Sopranos” star Joseph Siravo, who played Tony Soprano’s father, has died following a long battle with cancer. He was 64. News of Siravo’s death was confirmed online by actor Gary Pastore, who posted an Instagram tribute to the late actor: “RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you […]

  • SNL’s Hilarious ‘Iceberg That Sank The Titanic’ Skit Is Required Viewing

    "Oh my God, they're gonna make a movie about this."

  • Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with $500,000 charity donation

    Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor didn't follow through with his sizable charity donation in the aftermath of UFC 257.

  • Steph Curry shares special moment with Aaron Taylor, former convict and Warriors guest announcer

    Steph Curry had a special message for Aaron Taylor, the guest PA announcer who spent 26 years behind bars.

  • 'Fear TWD' showrunners said star was 'disappointed' and 'heartbroken' by the big reveal on Sunday's mid-season premiere

    Insider speaks with "Fear the Walking Dead" showrunners about the decision behind the mid-season premiere's unexpected turn of events.

  • Highest summer gas prices in years are on the way, US forecast says

    Here are six reasons rising gas prices are expected to keep climbing.

  • Report: Bruins acquire Taylor Hall in trade with Sabres

    The biggest prize of the NHL Trade Deadline is off the board, as Taylor Hall is heading to the Boston Bruins.

  • Re-signings, an eventual divorce with Russell Wilson and other Seahawks news

    We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with one of the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.

  • Lakers will unveil 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans May 12

    Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • Josh Berry lands first NASCAR national series win at Martinsville

    Josh Berry had to wait nearly two days for the Sunday conclusion of the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway, but it was a worthwhile delay for the late model ace. Driving for JR Motorsports car owners Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Berry took the lead from Ty Gibbs on Lap 223 of […]

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Kemba Walker with a 3-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/09/2021