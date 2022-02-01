Championship Round + Super Bowl Sneak Peek

Editor's Note: The NFL playoffs are here & NBC Sports EDGE Plus is giving you a special offer. Get 15% off an EDGE Plus annual subscription throughout the playoffs when you use promo code PLAYOFF15. Get every tool for every game at one low price. It’s easier than ever to play & wager with confidence when you have NBC Sports EDGE Plus. Click here to learn more!

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), John Daigle (@notJDaigle) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) break down the conference championship round, getting in depth on all four of this weekend’s teams. They ponder what went wrong for the Chiefs, how the Bengals might come at the Rams, who the 49ers’ Week 1 quarterback will be, and why the Rams’ offense feels out of sync.

They also take a quick look ahead to next season’s wide receiver ranks, debating players like Deebo Samuel and Ja’Marr Chase.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

