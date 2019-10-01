Championship Review: Leeds go top, Huddersfield end winless run

Leeds United reclaimed top spot in the Championship with a 1-0 victory over West Brom, while Huddersfield Town picked up their first win of the campaign away at rock-bottom Stoke City.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side had won just one in four previous league outings, but Ezgjan Alioski's strike seven minutes before half-time at Elland Road lifted them back to the summit.

At the opposite end of the table, Huddersfield got off the mark under Danny Cowley - appointed as Jan Siewert's successor last month - thanks to a late 1-0 victory over Stoke at the bet365 Stadium.

Juninho Bacuna scored from Huddersfield's first shot on target to end a winless run spanning 19 league matches, a result that leaves Stoke at the foot of the table and with the pressure well and truly on boss Nathan Jones.

FOREST SLIP UP

Nottingham Forest had led the way at the top of the division after Saturday's action, but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackburn Rovers in Lancashire.

Joe Lolley scored two minutes after Adam Armstrong had opened the scoring for Blackburn, though Forest could not find a winner and slip to third in the table, behind West Brom on goal difference.

Fulham are now just a point behind Forest and two adrift of league leaders Leeds after thumping Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Tom Cairney helped themselves to a couple of goals apiece before Reading, who had John Swift sent off 20 minutes in with the score at 1-0, pulled one back through Yakou Meite.

BORO'S SLOW START CONTINUES

Middlesbrough had Darnell Fisher to thank as they recovered to earn a 1-1 draw against Preston, though it is now just two wins in 11 matches for head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Preston defender Fisher put the ball into his own net under pressure less than two minutes after Josh Harrop had opened the scoring for the play-off chasing visitors, who are unbeaten in seven league outings.

Sheffield Wednesday also have eyes on the top six, but they suffered a 1-0 loss at Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Tom Eaves found a way through with a bullet header 18 minutes from time to score his first goal for the club and condemn Wednesday to their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Birmingham City also dropped down the table following a 1-0 defeat in their meeting with Wigan Athletic, who secured the three points through Anthony Pilkington's long-range striker on his return from injury.

Pep Clotet's side have now lost three games in a row and are 14th in the table, two points above their opponents.