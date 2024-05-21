[BBC]

In the midst of the carnage, chaos and delight of the four-nil thrashing over Norwich in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg, there was one man on the pitch who went almost completely unnoticed – the referee.

Jarred Gillett was Australia's most successful official, winning their referee of the year award a record five times. Gillett has been part of the Select Group 1 referees in England for three years, and mainly officiates Premier League matches.

Had referees of the calibre of Gillett been officiating Leeds games this season, the Peacocks would perhaps not be in the Championship play-off final this Saturday at all – they almost certainly would have already been promoted.

"I have 12 apologising letters for offside goals not given and penalties not given," Daniel Farke said in the post-match news conference after the first leg at Carrow Road. And Farke may have another letter after that first leg as the Whites were denied a clear goal due to an incorrect offside.

Championship referees must learn from Gillett, because this game aside, the standard has been exceptionally poor this season.

Adonis Storr can be found at The Roaring Peacock