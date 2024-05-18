CHAMPIONSHIP READY: Several area girls track and field athletes qualified for Saturday's final at the IHSA Class 1A and 2A Girls Track and Field State Final

May 17—CHARLESTON, Ill. — Underclassmen stole the show for local schools at O'Brien Field in Charleston for the Class 1A and 2A Girls State Final Meet Thursday and Friday.

St. Anthony freshmen Isabella Keller and Aubrey Denning and sophomore Liv Hoene all advanced to today's final day. Keller finished her preliminary run in the 1600-meter run in 5:00.16. She is ranked first in Class 1A in the event, third in the entire state and 85th nationally. Keller will also compete in the 3200, which takes place today.

"I didn't want to use too much energy," Keller said. "Just come through at a decent time."

Denning will also represent the Bulldogs in the 1600. She finished her preliminary run in 5:11.07. Denning's primary race is the 800. She qualified for the final day with a time of 2:16.33 and is ranked third in Class 1A behind Golconda (Pope County) senior Ahry Comer and Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) junior Elena Rybak.

"I felt good today," Denning said. "One more day of rest and I'll be ready for the finals."

As for Hoene, she moved on in the 300-meter hurdles after a qualifying time of 48.40 seconds. She is ranked 12th in Class 1A in the event.

The Effingham 4x800-meter relay team qualified with a time of 9:40.27. The Flaming Hearts quartet of underclassmen Baylee Summers (sophomore) and Drew Weis (freshman) and juniors Morgan Springer and Jessica Larsen set a personal record.

"I'm very happy," Summers said. "I wish my time was a little bit faster, but I think it was a really good 4x8."

Summers started the race by jolting out to the lead as she hit the home stretch. She finished her 800 in 2:23.23.

"I just really wanted it," Summers said. "Our team wanted it. I knew they wanted it, so I wanted it."

Springer was the second leg and finished in 2:34.46. Weis was third and finished in 2:24.09.

"I liked that we really pushed together and held each other up the whole time," Weis said. "We were giving each other positive (feedback) every time someone said something negative. We went out there and ran it with heart."

Other local qualifiers included the Newton 4x200 team of Alaina Kuhl, Elley Bennett, Sydney Kinder and Makayla McVicar, who advanced with a time of 1:49.57. That time was good for a personal record, as well.

In the pole vault, St. Anthony senior Allison Geen advanced, as did Newton juniors Camryn and Karasyn Martin.

Teutopolis junior Ella Neihls sits in fourth in the triple jump after setting her third personal record this season with a leap of 36 feet, 2.75 inches. It was the third time this season she's broken the school record.

Lastly, North Clay sophomore Rayna Persinger sits in sixth with a leap of 17 feet, 2.75 inches in the long jump.

Both the long jump and triple jump were deemed unofficial, according to the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) website. The top 12 advance to the final.

Missing out on the finals was Teutopolis senior Kaitlyn Vahling, who was injured during the team's 4x100-meter relay. That injury caused her to finish last in the 100 at 14.85 seconds. She did not compete in either the 200 or the 400.

McVicar finished 26th in the 200 at 27.35 seconds.

Events continue today at 10 a.m. for both track and field events.