CHAMPIONSHIP RAIN AT BRAGG: FAMU claims first SWAC football title in stormy weather | Takeaways

Make room for Galimore-Powell Fieldhouse’s trophy case.

The Florida A&M Rattlers are the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Champions.

FAMU (11-1), ranked fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, hosted and defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-6) 35-14 Saturday on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

It was the Rattlers’ first postseason home game since the 1998 Division I-AA (now FCS) First Round.

FAMU had 14,628 fans watching through the rainy conditions and two game delays due to lightning. However, a poised and determined FAMU won its 20th consecutive home game to secure its first SWAC Championship in its third year in the conference.

"A great day for Tallahassee, FAMU and these young men," FAMU head coach Willie Simmons, who won his first conference title, said after the game.

Additionally, FAMU’s streak at Bragg is the longest in the nation as Montana State fell to North Dakota State 35-34 in the FCS Quarterfinals.

FAMU, which also beat PVAMU in its homecoming game Oct. 28, outgained the Panthers 448-274.

Rattlers running back Terrell Jennings led the way with 17 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns. His performance got him the SWAC Championship's Offensive Most Valuable Player.

FAMU defensive back Javan Morgan had five tackles and two interceptions, earning the Defensive MVP.

To determine the Black College Football National Champion, FAMU will play Howard (6-5), the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference winner, in the HBCU Celebration Bowl.

The game is on Dec. 16 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FAMU offense maintains balance to outgun Prairie View

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

The Rattlers clicked on all cylinders.

FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa completed 13 of 22 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target was Marcus Riley, who had five catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Jennings’ performance made him the single-game 100-yard rusher this season.

"I want to give thanks to my offensive line. I read my keys and ran behind the big boys," Jennings said.

"It was God's plan and I did what I did."

FAMU's top-ranked Dark Cloud Defense gathers over the Prairie View

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

The Rattlers boast the top total defense in the entire FCS.

And it showed.

FAMU held PVAMU to 274 yards, two touchdowns, and forced three turnovers. The Rattlers intercepted PVAMU quarterback Trazon Connley three times.

Morgan had two first-half interceptions, while fellow defensive back Deco Wilson secured a pick in the fourth quarter.

The Rattlers have forced a turnover in 11 of 12 games.

"We took it one play at a time," Morgan said of his MVP performance. "We played them before, so it was nothing new."

Tallahassee weather slows down the FAMU and Prairie View SWAC title game

FAMU football defeats Prairie View A&M 35-14 to win the SWAC title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2, 2023

It was some nasty weather at Bragg due to rain and lightning.

First, the game’s 4 p.m. kickoff got delayed by 32 minutes.

The game also paused early in the third quarter during the second half’s opening drive by the Rattlers.

The SWAC title’s initial 30-minute delay was restarted after lightning struck the area again.

"It was just a little adversity," Jennings reflected. "Coach Simmons preaches that. We took that in and bonded in the locker room."

After FAMU got held on a fourth down run by Kelvin Dean Jr., PVAMU responded with a two-play, 43-yard drive punctuated by a 35-yard rushing touchdown by Ahmad Antoine.

The Rattlers outscored the Panthers 14-7 in the second half.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

