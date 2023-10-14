Championship performance from Alabama football? No. Champion-like finish? No doubt | Goodbread

Nick Saban wasn't at all pleased.

His fingers nervously tapped the side of the podium, a fairly reliable sign of uneasiness in the Alabama football coach, so rapidly that you'd have thought he'd just chugged a thermos of coffee. His tone was one of angst, as well, following the Crimson Tide's narrow 24-21 Homecoming win over Arkansas.

It's no wonder, as pretty much all the comfort from a comfortable 21-6 halftime lead had disappeared by the middle of the fourth quarter when the Razorbacks' offense made a first down near midfield and trailed by only three points.

Things, in short, got hairy.

REPORT CARD: Grading Alabama football in win over Arkansas: Did Tide nod off before finishing exams?

GOODBREAD: Chuck it deep, Alabama football. Early, late and every chance in between

But if there's anything that will help Saban sleep Saturday night, it was Alabama's finish to close out its fifth-consecutive victory. It was a finish that didn't include points − there was no put-away touchdown − but rather with a hard-gripped squeeze of the game's final seven minutes that looked like a throwback to the way championship teams of Alabama's relatively recent past would've done it.

The sequence, beginning with Arkansas' first-down snap with 7:05 left from its own 44: incomplete, rush for 2 yards, sack by Dallas Turner and Justin Eboigbe, punt. That took the clock down to 5:19, then it was the offense's turn to go to work.

Milroe eked out a 3rd-and-3 conversion with a 4-yard run. The Razorbacks burned all three of their timeouts, desperate for a stop to regain possession, only to allow another third-down conversion when running back Jase McClellan picked up 5 yards when he needed only two. Milroe then kneeled out the last 1:30, leaving the Arkansas offense harmlessly sidelined for Saban's 17th win in 17 years over the Razorbacks.

No, it wasn't as thrilling as an add-on touchdown would've been, but it was a poised and physical imposing of the Crimson Tide's will that didn't show up very well at the end of games a year ago. Even in a couple games Alabama won last year, to say nothing of the two it lost, finishing strong wasn't at all the 2022 team's specialty. And it's too early to call it this team's specialty. But for one afternoon, Alabama displayed an impressive regrouping on both sides of the ball to turn around a second half that had largely gone awry.

Saban spoke of lessons he hopes were learned and inferred his team's focus in practice this week wasn't what it should've been. But he also recognized that Alabama's finish was spun from winning thread.

"We had the resilience to take the clock at the end of the game and not give them the ball back, which I think was really important," Saban said.

With Tennessee and LSU up next on the schedule, it was also the sort of finish the Crimson Tide might have to summon again soon enough.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football closes out Arkansas with physical Homecoming finish