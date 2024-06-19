Championship goalkeeper emerges as shock candidate to replace Manchester City’s Ederson

Manchester City have reportedly placed the profile of one stand-out Championship goalkeeper on their transfer radar this summer amid doubts over Ederson’s future.

The Brazilian number one choice, but within his national side and at the Etihad Stadium, is the subject of intense uncertainty over his future this summer, attracting widespread interest from across the ever-ambitious Saudi Pro League.

With Stefan Ortega Moreno signing a new one-year contract at Manchester City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2026, some have been left wondering whether that is a sign of an impending exit for the aforementioned Ederson.

For now however, or at least while Ederson continues to weigh up his option and offers from outside of Europe, the Premier League champions continue to put together contingency plans around the goalkeeping position, and prepare for what some believe to be a bad outcome.

That search for a new potential number one or back-up in Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad has now taken them to the Championship, and the number one for one of the division’s most prominent clubs.

According to the information of GIVEMESPORT, while Stefan Ortega is ‘keen’ to be handed the opportunity to become Manchester City’s number one, Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson is being linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

It is claimed that the ‘consistent performances’ of the 24-year-old Englishman have resulted in there being ‘admiring glances’ from the Premier League champions, as they have been ‘keeping tabs’ on his progress in the Championship.

However, it is made clear that at this stage it remains unknown whether City will aim to sign a direct replacement for Ederson, who will move to the top of the goalkeeping pecking order, or an understudy to Stefan Ortega.

Patterson registered a staggering 45 appearances in Championship competition for Sunderland last season, maintaining a total of 13 clean sheets in that team and conceding 52 goals in the process.

Manchester City themselves have seen plenty of representation in the Championship in recent seasons when it comes to the shot-stopping position, having developed some exceptional names through their academy system.

James Trafford and Gavin Bazunu secured themselves big-money moves into the division in recent seasons, joining the likes of Burnley and Bolton, and Southampton respectively, with varying degrees of success at such sides.

Other potential candidates for Manchester City in the first-choice goalkeeping position include AC Milan and France international Mike Maignan, as well as FC Porto and Portugal star Diogo Costa.