Championship gear: Get your Stanford NCAAW 2021 March Madness title merchandise here

The Stanford Cardinal are this year's women's college basketball national champions. A third title in school history, this marks their first March Madness victory since 1992. Led by Tara VanDerveer, they defeated the Arizona Wildcats 54-53.

Even if you didn't make it to San Antonio to celebrate with the team, there's no reason why you can't snag gear ahead of when official ceremonies take place. Ahead, Fanatics has official championship gear already on sale and BreakingT just dropped a new t-shirt celebrating the historic accomplishment. We linked a number of our favorites, but check out the entire collection at Fanatics and more college hoops shirts at BreakingT.