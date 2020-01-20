Championship gear: Get your 49ers NFC title merchandise here

The San Francisco 49ers are champions of the NFC and officially Super Bowl-bound. The powerhouse side took down the Green Bay Packers 37-20 at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday to book their trip to Miami and battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

[ Find your team's gear in the Yahoo Fanatics Shop ]

This is San Francisco’s first appearance in the big game since 2013 when they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31. In preparation for their return, fans of the scarlet and gold can purchase 49ers gear from the Yahoo Fanatics shop and cheer on the NFC champions in style.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

49ers 2019 NFC Champions Locker Room Hat

Shop it: $34

49ers Super Bowl LIV Bound T-Shirt

Shop it: $28

49ers 2019 NFC Champions Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop it: $40

49ers 2019 NFC Champions Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Shop it: $40

49ers 2019 NFC Champions Pennant

Shop it: $11

49ers 2019 NFC Champions Flag

Shop it: $43

49ers 2019 NFC Champions Silk Touch Throw

Shop it: $45

Women's 49ers Half-Zip Pullover Jacket

Shop it: $143

Women's 49ers Super Bowl LIV Bound Player Name & Number T-Shirt

Shop it: $35