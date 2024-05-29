Championship & European clubs compete for Arsenal striker

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Mika Biereth again this summer, with Sturm Graz set to hold talks on the Arsenal striker this week.

Mika Biereth celebrates winning the OFB Cup (Photo via Biereth on Instagram)

On Monday, Sheffield outlet The Star reported that Sheffield Wednesday have reignited their interest in Mika Biereth ahead of the summer, having previously attempted to sign the Arsenal forward in January.

Biereth’s spell with Sturm Graz has only strengthened Wednesday’s interest, though their pursuit of his signature is complicated by the player’s contract situation.

The 21-year-old’s Arsenal deal runs out in 2025, but Sheffield Wednesday want him on loan. So for that move to have a realistic chance of going through, he’d have to extend his Gunners deal first.

Mika Biereth celebrates a goal for Sturm Graz against Slovan Bratislava (Photo via Biereth on Instagram)

Simon Collings reported for The Standard on Tuesday that Sturm Graz will also be in the race, with the club set to hold talks with Arsenal this week.

Collings confirms that Sturm will face competition from Championship clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday, but Biereth’s loan side are clearly keen to bring him back.

Sturm director Andreas Schicker said as much last week, telling the media: “Yes, we want to try to get Mika permanently.

“We have an appointment with Arsenal next week. Perhaps they will present a price that is manageable for us.”

Mika Biereth celebrating a goal for Sturm Graz (Photo via Sturm Graz on Twitter)

Biereth spent the season on loan with two clubs, first playing for Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership before moving to Sturm Graz in Austria for the second half of the season.

That proved an inspired switch, with the striker going on to win his first two trophies in senior football.

First, Biereth helped his team to lift the OFB Cup, scoring one and assisting one in his three appearances from the quarter-finals onwards. After that, he helped his team to secure the Austrian Bundesliga title with five league goals and three assists.

Biereth ended the season with 15 goals and nine assists between his two loan spells, a goal contribution every 111 minutes.