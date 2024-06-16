Championship day for Vikings

Jun. 15—INDIANAPOLIS — On a beautiful evening at Victory Field, Barr-Reeve took home the school's sixth team state title on Friday. The 2024 baseball team earned a place in Barr-Reeve history with a 6-1 win over Lafayette Central Catholic to give them the Class A title.

On a sun splashed afternoon, between the complete-game pitching of Seth Wagler and the hot bats of Jake Pauw and Tyler Graber, B-R won its 28th game of the year, while never trailing in the contest that avenged last year's title game loss.

The Vikes (28-6) pivoted between small ball and power all day, just as they had all year. However, it was stellar defense and pitching that were just as important in the win.

"We're not ever going to score a million runs, we don't usually do that. But we just want to put pressure on you with our team speed and just be relentless on the bases, get the bunts down and force them to make plays. We always talked about if you get 21 outs, if you put the ball in play and you get down the line with athleticism, you're going create some havoc and put pressure on the defense — we saw that today and capitalized," said B-R coach Trevor McConnell.

McConnell was quick to give thanks to the Vikings that have helped build the program and praised the staff and community.

"I can't even put this into words. You look around our community, with what our basketball team and our volleyball team have done. We've had a state champion cross country runner, and we've had some really, really good teams. I want to emphasize that there were a lot of good people that laid a foundation for me to come in and do this. Joe Rademacher built that program from nothing and and he laid the foundation along with Nathan Lester, who's also an assistant. What's cool is both of those guys are now helping me on my staff. So the guys that really got the program started are still involved and I just think that speaks volumes to the selflessness of those guys," said McConnell.

It didn't take B-R long to score its first run in state finals history. After being shutout in 1998 and 2023, an error allowed Wagler to reach and Pauw doubled in courtesy runner Korben Boyd to make it 1-0 in the top of the first. The Vikes kept up the pressure in the second adding two more runs, as Kylan Lengacher walked and Braydon Knepp added a double down the left field line and Ethan Stoll laid down a sacrifice to make it 3-0 after two.

"I think the big thing for me was scoring first in that first inning. I think everybody felt the 10,000 pound monkey came off our shoulders. We had been up here two times before and never scored a run. After we scored, we felt like these guys are human then and their pitching was not plus-plus like it was last year. And so we felt like we were in game-on mode and 'we can compete, we can do some things here' and it felt like that was just the difference," added McConnell. "I'm so proud of Seth and the job he did, but I'm proud of everyone today."

Wagler gave up just one hit in the two innings, a two-out triple, but other than that, dominated early in the game. The Knights put runners on the corners in the bottom of the third, but Stoll came up with an incredible diving catch that saved one, possibly two runs and ended the inning and one of LCC's biggest threat.

Tyler Graber opened the fourth with a ball hit all the way to the fence that was ruled a ground-rule double, B-R failed to capitalize and the score remained 3-0.

LCC picked up its first run in the bottom of the fourth, as three singles led to a run, but Wagler got out of a jam with a strikeout that left two on.

Stoll opened up the fifth reached on LCC's shortstop's third error of the day. Stoll came around and scored from second on a Viking bunt, as B-R went up 4-1. Pauw added a RBI with a bloop single that scored Ethan Graber and the Vikes looked like they were beginning to look like a state champion.

Wagler bent-but-didn't-break with two runners on in the fifth, but the 5-1 lead continued to hold up. Wagler got a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth and the Vikes added an insurance run after Landon Miller scored on Tyler Graber's third hit of the game to make it 6-1. With the bases loaded, LCC brought in Brinn Robbins who got the out, but the Vikes put themselves within three outs of the championship.

With two out in the bottom of the seventh, Wagler force a ground ball to Levi Lester for an easy out and the first baseball championship for the school.

"We lose nine seniors who have done so much for our program and it's going to be bittersweet to watch them walk away. Because even though you win a state title, you know it's a lot of guys last game. When you love these kids and you got a great relationship with them, it's just hard to watch them walk away no matter how much of a high-note it's on. But yeah, we've got all of our pitching back. We've got a stable of young guys. We're not going to view next year as a rebuilding year. I mean, we're going to reload and be ready to go and compete at the highest level we can right," said McConnell.