Championship clubs ask government to intervene over promotion-relegation row

Ealing Trailfinders won the Championship in 2022 and currently lead the table but are barred from going up by RFU and Premiership stipulations - Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Championship clubs have called upon the government to mediate in their fractious negotiations with the Rugby Football Union over the intractable issue of promotion and relegation.

Despite reaching an agreement with Premiership Rugby over the principle of a new Professional Game Partnership, there remain fundamental differences between the RFU and the Championship over the future of the second tier, particularly around promotion to the Premiership. Under the present minimum standards criteria, only Doncaster Knights, currently fifth, would be eligible for promotion to the Premiership with Saracens the last club to enter the top tier in 2021.

With the PGP due to be signed next month, the Championship believe only a third party mediation can help block the impasse and find a “whole game solution” which is why they have reached out to the government. “We have asked the government to come in and help by chairing a tripartite meeting between us, Premiership Rugby and Rugby Football Union to get this sorted,” Alistair Bow, the deputy chairman of the Championship clubs and chairman of Nottingham, said. “We need a third party to steer through a mediation otherwise these major sticking points will never get resolved. There is no easy answer to promotion and relegation. All parties will have to give away, not by a little but by an awful lot. You can’t build a new tier two competition if everything at the top doesn’t change.

“We have reached out to the government because we have the support of our clubs’ MPs to find an equitable solution for the whole game. If they want a whole game solution they have to involve us. Without a whole game solution, there is no game. There is no long term future.”

Bow has described the response of the MPs contacted as “very positive”. While there has been agreement in some areas of negotiation with the RFU, the lack of progress has contributed to Cornish Pirates issuing contracts only lasting until the end of next season. Dicky Evans, the Pirates owner, last week accused Premiership clubs of being in an “ivory tower” and that sense of frustration is shared throughout the league.

“The executive of the Championship has now been working on this for nearly a year,” Bow said. “We feel we are going backwards. Somewhere in the process we are hitting blockages, which is why we have called for the government to intervene.

“We said a long time ago we need to be a league that is based on meritocracy and fairness and is also a league that is part of a whole game solution. At the moment, we have a league that is being frustrated by old agendas.”

