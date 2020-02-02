Championship 4 picks that are way too early

We haven’t even run the Daytona 500 yet, but that did not stop the editors at NASCAR Digital Media from making their early Championship 4 and NASCAR Cup Series champion picks. Read on to see which editor is most in line with what you are thinking.

ZACK ALBERT

Championship 4 picks: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson.

Why them? Expect three of last year’s Championship 4 to keep their momentum for another run at the title. As for the fourth, Larson and his No. 42 team’s improvement as last season progressed have him poised for a breakout this year. The confidence from an offseason full of extracurricular wins can’t hurt.

Fifth wheel: Joey Logano. With apologies to Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., and a host of other potential bracket-breakers, the No. 22 team holds a great chance to edge into the Phoenix finale if the new driver-crew chief pairing of Logano and Paul Wolfe clicks quickly.

Hoisting the hardware: Denny Hamlin.

PAT DECOLA

Championship 4 picks: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano.

Why them? It feels safe — and it’s a repeat of 2018’s ‘Big Three and Me’ with Logano filling out the quartet once again — but my gut tells me these are still the elite of the elite as the calendar turns to 2020 and the rules package looks similar to last season. The updated rules for short tracks and road courses likely only helps these four, as they’re already among the best at each type of layout.

Fifth wheel: Breaking the rules a bit here, but the fifth wheel will be whichever remaining driver among the remaining JGR/Penske groups in Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski. If I had to pick one? Keselowski.

Hoisting the hardware: Kevin Harvick.

RJ KRAFT

Championship 4 picks: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano.

Why them? I think Busch comes out of the gate strong on the heels of title No. 2 and the Harvick-Childers combo is too good to expect anything less than a Championship 4 appearance. Larson was one of the most consistent drivers in the second half last year and I expect that to carry over. The Logano-Paul Wolfe driver-crew chief combo should be one the best in the business and tough to top.

Fifth wheel: Ryan Blaney. The crew chief change to Todd Gordon is a boon for YRB and it‘s easy to forget that performance wise, Blaney was the best of the Penske trio in the 2019 playoffs.

Hoisting the hardware: Joey Logano.

JONATHAN MERRYMAN



Championship 4 picks: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney.

Why them? Kyle Busch is the gold standard and Denny Hamlin is driving at his peak. Kevin Harvick and Rodney Childers have had a full season plus the winter break to work out the bugs from 2019 and Ryan Blaney has the talent and a new crew chief who has run for and won a NASCAR Cup Series title.

Fifth wheel: William Byron. Year two with Chad Knaus plus a ton of confidence after a sophomore season that saw tremendous growth towards the back half of the year. This may be Willy B‘s year to sneak up on championship regulars.

Hoisting the hardware: Denny Hamlin.

BRAD NORMAN

Championship 4 picks: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson.

Why them? Kyle Busch seems to get here every year, and Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 team could be even better in 2020 with a year of experience under the collective belts with crew chief Chris Gabehart. Kyle Larson has won practically everything this offseason, and he seems ripe to make the leap into the upper echelon. The Team Penske crew chief swaps will serve Blaney well.

Fifth wheel: William Byron. Pretty big expectations for a driver still searching for his first NASCAR Cup Series win. With Chad Knaus atop the pit box, a fast Chevrolet under his feet and a swelling internal confidence, Byron is the breakout star of 2020 and pushes for Championship 4 spot.

Hoisting the hardware: Denny Hamlin.

TERRIN WAACK



Championship 4 picks: Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin.

Why them? Hamlin hit his stride in 2019 but had a tape mishap in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, so he‘ll be looking for redemption and (still) his first championship. Throwing Busch and Logano into the mix because they‘re just talented drivers and the most recent champions. As for Elliott, had his Round of 8 not been beyond rough, he could have been in title contention last season.

Fifth wheel: Kyle Larson. Already expecting Larson to win more races overall in 2020, so to see him sneak into the Championship 4 after a trip to Victory Lane late in the postseason wouldn‘t be surprising. The win in the NASCAR Playoffs last season showed he can finish out front when it matters most.

Hoisting the hardware: Denny Hamlin.

ALEX WEAVER

Championship 4 picks: Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick.

Why them? Denny Hamlin was the strongest crew last year, easily. I think even more so than last year, they are on a championship mission. Truex and Harvick dominate always. I‘m sticking with my storybook ending I‘ve predicted everywhere else on NASCAR.com and have Johnson making it to Phoenix to compete for a championship.

Fifth wheel: Kyle Busch. I don‘t know if you can call Kyle Busch a sneak in. He is the reigning champion but I feel with the slump he went through last season, he may struggle more this year and not have enough to make it in the Championship 4. However, it is Kyle Busch and you never can count him out.

Hoisting the hardware: Jimmie Johnson.

CHASE WILHELM

Championship 4 picks: Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney

Why them?: I‘m going to stick with three of the four NASCAR Cup Series drivers we saw in the Championship 4 in 2019 because they are poised to be the cream of the crop once again this season. But I‘m going out on a limb with Blaney. The No. 12 Team Penske driver was only a couple positions away from winning at Phoenix Raceway last November to capture a title-contending spot. With new crew chief Todd Gordon calling the shots, I feel the team shakeup with the Penske brigade is exactly what Blaney will need to launch into the championship picture. Blaney said he‘s a big fan of major overhauls and this will haul him right into the finale in the desert.

Fifth wheel: Martin Truex Jr. With the unknowns of a new crew chief in James Small after years of dominance with Cole Pearn, I feel the transition will be seamless. We are going to see the same strong No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team, but I think he‘ll fall just short of competing for a title in Phoenix based on the strength of those I mentioned above.

Hoisting the hardware: Denny Hamlin.

GEORGE WINKLER

Championship 4 picks: Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick.

Why them? Busch and Harvick have each made it to the Championship 4 five times in the six seasons since NASCAR changed to the elimination format, and I can‘t think of a reason why they can‘t make it six-for-seven. Blaney‘s stats are all headed in the right direction, and now he gets to work with champion crew chief Todd Gordon. If Elliott avoids the bad luck that plagued him last playoffs, he will bounce back with a vengeance and finally make a deeper run.

Fifth wheel: Martin Truex Jr. He was a tough first cut for sure, and I wouldn‘t be surprised if he proved me wrong by making a fourth consecutive run to the Championship 4. But it can‘t be underestimated what Cole Pearn meant to this team, so I think it‘s reasonable to expect there will be an adjustment period.

Hoisting the hardware: Chase Elliott.