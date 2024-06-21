Champions of Tomorrow: Gymnast Brynlee Gill

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE) – Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, KSEE24 is featuring local athletes who excel in Olympic sports.

Brynlee Gill is a nine-year-old gymnast who has been competing since she’s been three. Gill excels as a gymnast and hopes to take her passion to the highest level one day.

“I get to just have fun and learn new tricks and be pushed my hardest,” said Gill. Brynlee has been competing at a higher level. She goes up against girls three to four years older than her.

Katelyn Walls is the co-owner of V-Force Elite Gymnastics. She’s been working with Brynlee since she was in tumble tots.

“She’s very talented so she’s moved up in classes you know year after year. She was also was a national member for the tops program at the age of seven under USAG gymnastics which was a huge honor,” said Walls.

Gill is looking forward to watching her favorite gymnast Simone Biles in the 2024 Summer Games.

