Champions Surrey seal innings win over Hampshire

Vitality County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, (day four)

Hampshire 151 & 197: Brown 45; Worrall 5-47

Surrey 359: Burns 113, Clark 106*; Abbott 4-104

Surrey (22 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by an innings and 11 runs

Champions Surrey needed only 30.2 overs on the final day to wrap up victory by an innings and 11 runs against Hampshire in their County Championship clash at the Kia Oval.

Dan Worrall finished with an impressive 5-47 as Hampshire, dismissed first time around for 151, were bowled out again for 197.

Ollie Pope equalled the Surrey record for the most outfield catches in a first-class match, pouching three more at second slip to give himself six in the innings and eight in the game.

Surrey’s thumping win, their second of the Division One season, would surely have been completed well inside three days had a total of 84 overs not been lost to bad weather on the second and third days.

Hampshire, resuming their second innings still 92 runs behind at 116-5, had added just Ben Brown’s single to their overnight score when Liam Dawson fell for 18 – edging Worrall to Pope in the cordon.

James Fuller hung around for 23 balls for his four, before fending a Gus Atkinson lifter to gully where Dan Lawrence took the catch at the second attempt to leave Hampshire 139-7.

Kyle Abbott batted bravely as he helped Brown add 26 for the eighth wicket, but Worrall’s return did for him as Pope held another and leg-spinner Cameron Steel had Brown, on 45, well-held on the deep midwicket ropes by Ryan Patel one ball after being slog-swept for six in his third over.

Pope’s final catch wrapped up the contest and gave Worrall his fifth wicket, Brad Wheal obligingly edging for the England international to complete a spectacular tumbling take to his right.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.