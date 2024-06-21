The champions have received the all-clear to sign a Brazilian international

Manchester City have reportedly received a boost with their deal to sign Brazilian international Savio given the all-clear by UEFA. It is a welcome boost given what Savio could potentially bring to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

James Ducker of the Telegraph has reported via his official X account that Manchester City’s to sign Savio from Troyes will be permitted. Furthermore, Ducker reports that the deal was completed before UEFA’s multi-club ownership (MCO) guidance was issued to clubs on May 14. Finally, this allows the deal to be completed Ducker also reports.

Told main point here is timing of new MCO guidance on May 14 & Savio agreement & NOT fact deal between Troyes & #MCFC rather than Girona & City. Remains to be seen if UEFA push for ban on all transfer deals between same ownership groups,not just those competing in same Euro comps https://t.co/UjTYsa2IZu — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 20, 2024

Savio’s signing will be a boost for the world champions.

With the deal to sign Savio reportedly being given the all-clear, it is a welcome boost for Manchester City. The champions appear in need of another winger to bolster their squad. Savio’s imminent arrival adds another dynamic option to Pep Guardiola’s squad. Given his strong form for Girona last season he appears poised to make an impact at Manchester City. Given his age, it may take time for City fans to see the best of the Brazilian international. But he has already proven his pedigree in La Liga and appears capable of making the step up in the Premier League.

Savio is a special player he is going to bring a lot of joy to Girona this season. 💫🇧🇷pic.twitter.com/dG5WDD3r0K — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) September 12, 2023

The Brazilian international is currently on international duty with Brazil at the Copa America. A report from Romulo Giacomin for Premier League Brasil suggests that Savio will be a part of Manchester City’s pre season tour of the United States. Furthermore, Giacomin adds that is the goal of Savio’s representatives that the Brazilian international remains at the world champions next season.

With the path reportedly cleared for Savio’s arrival at Manchester City now the wait begins for official confirmation of the move. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that the deal will be official on July 1st. It is now a waiting game to see if that is proven correct.

