Champions League wrap: Messi, Mertens star in wins
Four spots remain in the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 following Wednesday’s group stage action.
Who’s qualified for the knockout rounds? Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United, Porto, Real Madrid, Roma, and Schalke are moving into the new year.
[ MORE: Robbie Keane announces retirement ]
#UCL groups where teams can still make it heading into their final games
Group B: Spurs or Inter❓
Group C: Liverpool, PSG, Napoli❓
Group F: Lyon or Shakhtar❓
— Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 28, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Inter Milan — RECAP
Christian Eriksen‘s late finish of a fine team goal gave Tottenham Hotspur hope of the knockout rounds.
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi had a goal and sent in the ball that Gerard Pique sent home for Barca’s second goal in a win which seals Group B.