Champions League wrap: Barcelona, Lazio in routs; Big day for Americans

In a season of incredible stores for American players in Europe, Ethan Horvath raised his hand to share one worthy of retelling.

Making his first start of the season after Club Brugge starter Simon Mignolet tested positive for COVID-19, the 25-year-old had a big and busy day aganst Zenit Saint-Petersburg on the first day of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Horvath was one of five Americans to take the UCL pitches around Europe on Tuesday, as Christian Pulisic started for Chelsea and Sergino Dest for Barcelona while there were substitute runs for Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig).

All that plus positive starts for Chelsea and Manchester United, below.

Group E

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Moroccan national team goalkeeper Yassine Bounou frustrated another Premier League power mere months after shutting the down on Manchester United’s Europa League hopes.

Fortunately for Chelsea, Edouard Mendy was ready when called-upon as the Blues looked a lot more dangerous once Mason Mount was withdrawn and Christian Pulisic was moved to his preferred left wing.