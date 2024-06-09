Champions League Winning Boss Would Reject Manchester United Job

A Champions League winning boss on Manchester United’s radar would turn down the Red Devils if they offered him the job, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United have still not communicated any decision over the future of current manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman remains at risk of being sacked despite having led Manchester United to the FA Cup last month.

Champions League winning boss Thomas Tuchel has regularly been linked with the Old Trafford job and the Red Devils have had contact with his camp.

Tuchel though would turn down the Manchester United job if it was offered to him.

The German, who was recently the Bayern Munich coach, is planning to take a break from football to recharge his batteries.

Tuchel is thought to believe he has unfinished business in the Premier League after he was sacked as Chelsea boss.

He will not be heading back to England this summer with Manchester United though.

Whether the Red Devils still intend to sack Ten Hag remains to be seen, but their options in terms of a replacement have become more limited with Tuchel’s decision.