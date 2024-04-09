Champions League ties set to go ahead with Uefa ‘aware of alleged terrorist threats’ from Isis

This week’s Champions League matches are set to take place as planned, with governing body Uefa issuing a statement on Tuesday to insist they are “aware” of threats allegedly being made in the build-up to the four fixtures regarding potential terrorist action.

Arsenal host Bayern Munich on Tuesday night and Manchester City head to Real Madrid on the same evening, with Borussia Dortmund playing at Atletico Madrid and Barcelona travelling to face Paris Saint-Germain a day later.

Images circulating online had suggested that all four stadiums would be targeted across the two nights, with their origins unconfirmed but linked to the established terrorist organisation Isis.

(Getty Images)

“Uefa is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week’s Uefa Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues,” a statement from Uefa read after being contacted by The Independent. “All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place.”

Spanish media have widely reported Madrid authorities escalating their security arrangements to include “response systems”, involving 2000 police agents and civil guards, following a meeting in the city with relevant decision-makers.

Ministers in France have similarly confirmed security measures will be enhanced for the PSG fixture at the Parc des Princes. That stadium, along with the Allianz Arena and the Santiago Bernabeu were featured in the imagery among the call for violence on the digital posters.

So too was the Emirates Stadium in north London which is set to play host to one of the Tuesday fixtures; both Arsenal and the Met Police have also been approached for comment.

That comes just days after fellow north London club Tottenham had roads closed outside their stadium due to a police murder investigation following a person’s death.

Isis recently claimed responsibility for an attack on a Moscow concert hall, where 133 people were killed when automatic weapons were used.