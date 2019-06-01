Champions League streaker: Tottenham vs Liverpool final interrupted by pitch invasion
Champions League streaker: Tottenham vs Liverpool final interrupted by pitch invasionA pitch invader interrupted the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.A women wearing a leotard bearing the name of an online prankster group ran on to the field in the 17th minute, briefly bringing the match to a halt.Stewards came on to the pitch and quickly apprehended her as she made several evasive darts through midfield, before removing her from the field.The score was 1-0 to Liverpool at the time after Mohamed Salah’s early penalty fired them in front. Tottenham briefly enjoyed a better spell in the following minutes as they took a grip of the game, but they struggled to create any serious chances of merit. Tottenham were fined 5,000 Euros after a pitch invader came on to the pitch in their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
A pitch invader interrupted the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.
A women wearing a leotard bearing the name of an online prankster group ran on to the field in the 17th minute, briefly bringing the match to a halt.
Stewards came on to the pitch and quickly apprehended her as she made several evasive darts through midfield, before removing her from the field.
The score was 1-0 to Liverpool at the time after Mohamed Salah’s early penalty fired them in front.
Tottenham briefly enjoyed a better spell in the following minutes as they took a grip of the game, but they struggled to create any serious chances of merit.
Tottenham were fined 5,000 Euros after a pitch invader came on to the pitch in their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.