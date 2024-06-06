Champions League Stat Reveal Manchester City Standout’s Allure to Chelsea and PSG for Key Role

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be considering leaving the Premier League club to secure a starting No. 9 position. This has sparked interest from several clubs, with rumors circulating about potential offers.

Last season, the 24-year-old made 54 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. Given his impressive performance, Álvarez is likely looking to become a regular starter rather than just a high-quality substitute or part-time starter.

WhoScored.com published a stat on Thursday that further explains why if the Argentine wants out of Manchester City for a bigger role, there should be suitors lining up.

The statistic outlet noted that Álvarez averaged more key passes per 90 (5.2) than any other player in the UEFA Champions League this past 2023-24 season. These numbers could improve should the player leave and become a permanent starter somewhere else.

Julian Alvarez averaged more key passes per 90 (5.2) than any other player in the #UCL this season. 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tsxS4Eqvpf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 6, 2024

According to a recent report from TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul, the latest update on the Manchester City goal scorer indicates that Chelsea is showing interest among all the Premier League clubs. Additionally, Edul mentions that PSG has also made an inquiry about the striker.