Champions League Round of 16 draw: Our verdict on each tie and who will progress

The road to Madrid reaches the knockout stage in February - AFP

Three English teams will take on three German teams in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Liverpool was paired with Bayern Munich in Monday's draw, while Manchester City will play Schalke and Tottenham will face Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund.

Also, three-time defending champion Real Madrid will first play at Ajax, while Barcelona was drawn with Lyon.

In other matches, Manchester United will play French leader Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus will take on Atletico Madrid and Porto will play Roma.

But who will make it through to the final eight? Here, Jason Burt delivers his verdict on each of the eight ties.

Schalke v Manchester City

A huge reward for City for winning their group is to face the German club who are currently 13th in the Bundesliga. Schalke finished runners-up to Porto, in a weak group, and it would be the biggest shock of the round if City did not get through.

Winner: Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

One of the heavyweight ties of the round and neither club will be pleased to face each other. It pits the two best defences against each other so should be incredibly tight but Juventus should just have the edge with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Winner: Juventus

Neymar and co await Jose Mourinho's Manchester United Credit: Action Plus via Getty Images

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

Not a draw United will relish. At all. PSG finished above Liverpool in their group and we saw what Liverpool did to United at the weekend. Hard to see United stopping PSG’s attack. If they go out then will it be goodbye Jose Mourinho?

Winner: Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund

Story continues

Set to be a fantastic tie. Both clubs are in top form with brilliant attacking options and fast, dynamic football. It is an extremely tough one to call with Dortmund flying at the top of the Bundesliga. A real 50:50 tie but Spurs are becoming more battle-hardened and could edge it.

Verdict: Tottenham Hotspur

Lyon v Barcelona

Lyon are dangerous, as Manchester City found out in their group, and will fancy their chances of scoring against a Barcelona team who are not defensively the strongest. But they have Lionel Messi on a mission.

Verdict: Barcelona

Could Borussia Dortmund be the first European visitors to Tottenham's new ground? Credit: Getty Images

Roma v Porto

Probably the weakest of the last-16 ties given Roma are nothing like the team who reached last season’s semi-finals. Porto topped their group and won five ties but these are two teams that everyone else wanted to draw.

Verdict: Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

One of the most evocative ties of the round with two clubs with great European histories and heritage – who have won the European Cup 15 times between them. Ajax have a young, dangerous, exciting team and could spring an upset but surely Real’s experience will see them through.

Verdict: Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Another mouth-watering, tie of the round. Bayern are not the force of old, are struggling with big questions over their coach Niko Kovac. Liverpool have Jurgen Klopp – which adds another dimension given Bayern have coveted him in the past – and should be far too strong and dynamic. Even so, the second leg is away and Liverpool need to play far better.

Verdict: Liverpool