Champions League last 16 draw: Manchester City face Real Madrid, Liverpool drawn with Atletico, Chelsea to play Bayern

Hamit Altintop handed Manchester City a tough draw - AFP

Pep Guardiola will return to Spain early next year after his Manchester City side were drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

The two English teams that won their groups were handed tough fixtures in Madrid, with reigning Eiropean champions Liverpool facing a potentially tricky tie against 2016 finalists Atletico.

Chelsea will play Bayern Munich for the first time since beating them in the 2012 final, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will also be heading to Germany. They will face RB Leipzig for the first time in their history.

First-leg ties will be played 18/19/25/26 February, while the second legs will take place on 10/11/17/18 March.

Champions League round of 16 draw in full

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Man City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona

11:47AM

11:30AM

Pep to face Real yet again

17 - No side has Pep Guardiola met more in his managerial career than Real Madrid, with the Spaniard winning nine, drawing four and losing four of his 17 previous meetings with them. Titans. #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/PGALy3Cill — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2019

11:29AM

Kieran Trippier returns to England to face Liverpool

Atletico vs Liverpool is up there for the draw of the round, isn't it? Trippier returns to England. Simeone vs Klopp. Atletico aren't the team they once were, but they still don't really concede many goals, while Liverpool score loads. Something will have to give.

11:24AM

What a draw that is!

Three absolutely huge ties for the Liverpool, City and Chelsea, while Spurs really will fancy their chances against Leipzig, even if they are top of the Bundesliga.

11:20AM

11:20AM

So that means

Napoli face Barcelona.

11:20AM

Spurs are out of the hat..

and they will face RB Leipzig!

11:19AM

Next up

Lyon will face Juventus.

11:18AM

Chelsea will face...

... Bayern Munich - a rerun of the 2012 final!

11:17AM

HUGE DRAW!

Liverpool get Atletico Madrid!

11:17AM

One of these teams will get into the quarters!

Atalanta are drawn against Valencia!

11:16AM

Next up

Real Madrid will play Manchester City!

11:15AM

First out the hat

Borussia Dortmund.... and they will face Paris Saint-Germain!

11:14AM

"We are really ready to proceed"

Uefa chief Georgio Marchetti says we're about to get started. Let's do this.

11:11AM

Hadn't realised this

Possible all Spain-England CL draw...



Real Madrid-Liverpool

Barcelona-Chelsea

Atletico-Man City

Valencia-Tottenham









— Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) December 16, 2019

11:09AM

Just got to introduce some special guests first, obviously

Kelly Smith and Hamit Altintop will be conducting the draw.

It's a thumbs up from Kelly Credit: AFP

11:06AM

Here we go

I think... I THINK... we might actually be about to get started.

11:03AM

The build up has begun...

... hopefully there won't be too much faffing around now. Just got to watch Uefa's obligatory 16-team montage first.

10:59AM

We're ready, are you?

10:42AM

The agony and the ectasy

Last season's Champions League knockout rounds produced some of the most dramatic moments in recent footballing memory. Here's a reminder of just a few.

Manchester United came back from the brink to beat PSG Credit: AFP

Lucas Moura scored a second-half hat-trick away at Ajax to send Spurs into the Champions League final Credit: Getty images

Liverpool produced one of the all-time great comebacks to knock out Barcelona in the semi-final Credit: Reuters

And Liverpool were ultimately crowned champions of Europe Credit: PA

10:29AM

Who could the English sides get?

Possible Liverpool opponents: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon

Possible Man City opponents: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Lyon.

Possible Chelsea opponents: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona, Red Bull Leipzig, Bayern Munich.

Possible Tottenham opponents: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona, Red Bull Leipzig, Valencia.

10:21AM

It's Champions League draw time!

Even when the football stops, there's still something football related to think about, isn't there?

Just 15 hours on from Manchester City's mauling of Arsenal on Sunday afternoon and we're only the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League this morning at Uefa HQ in Nyon, Switzerland. Exciting time, hey?

It will probably be a massively dragged-out affair, but that won't take away from the fact that we could be in for some really tasty ties in the next round of Europe's premier competition.

How the draw works

It's simple: each of the eight group winners will be drawn against the eight group runners up. Teams from the same country cannot be drawn against one another, and you cannot face a team you played in the group stage.

Group winners: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Valencia.

Group runners-up: Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid.

So that means we could have Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Juventus, Tottenham vs PSG and Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the next round of the Champions League.

See, I told you it was exciting, didn't I?