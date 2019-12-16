Champions League last 16 draw: Manchester City face Real Madrid, Liverpool drawn with Atletico, Chelsea to play Bayern
Pep Guardiola will return to Spain early next year after his Manchester City side were drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.
The two English teams that won their groups were handed tough fixtures in Madrid, with reigning Eiropean champions Liverpool facing a potentially tricky tie against 2016 finalists Atletico.
Chelsea will play Bayern Munich for the first time since beating them in the 2012 final, while Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will also be heading to Germany. They will face RB Leipzig for the first time in their history.
First-leg ties will be played 18/19/25/26 February, while the second legs will take place on 10/11/17/18 March.
Champions League round of 16 draw in full
Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid vs Man City
Atalanta vs Valencia
Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Bayern Munich
Lyon vs Juventus
Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
Napoli vs Barcelona
Pep to face Real yet again
17 - No side has Pep Guardiola met more in his managerial career than Real Madrid, with the Spaniard winning nine, drawing four and losing four of his 17 previous meetings with them. Titans. #UCLDrawpic.twitter.com/PGALy3Cill
Kieran Trippier returns to England to face Liverpool
Atletico vs Liverpool is up there for the draw of the round, isn't it? Trippier returns to England. Simeone vs Klopp. Atletico aren't the team they once were, but they still don't really concede many goals, while Liverpool score loads. Something will have to give.
What a draw that is!
Three absolutely huge ties for the Liverpool, City and Chelsea, while Spurs really will fancy their chances against Leipzig, even if they are top of the Bundesliga.
"We are really ready to proceed"
Uefa chief Georgio Marchetti says we're about to get started. Let's do this.
Hadn't realised this
Possible all Spain-England CL draw...
Real Madrid-Liverpool
Barcelona-Chelsea
Atletico-Man City
Valencia-Tottenham
Just got to introduce some special guests first, obviously
Kelly Smith and Hamit Altintop will be conducting the draw.
Ready for the #UCLdraw!
Who could the English sides get?
Possible Liverpool opponents: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon
Possible Man City opponents: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Lyon.
Possible Chelsea opponents: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona, Red Bull Leipzig, Bayern Munich.
Possible Tottenham opponents: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona, Red Bull Leipzig, Valencia.
How the draw works
It's simple: each of the eight group winners will be drawn against the eight group runners up. Teams from the same country cannot be drawn against one another, and you cannot face a team you played in the group stage.
Group winners: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Valencia.
Group runners-up: Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid.
So that means we could have Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Chelsea vs Juventus, Tottenham vs PSG and Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid in the next round of the Champions League.
See, I told you it was exciting, didn't I?