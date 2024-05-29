Champions League: Rodrygo attracts unwanted attention by saying he is open to leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Rodrygo, left, fights for the ball with Betis' Marc Roca during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has attracted unwanted attention just days before the Champions League final by saying he is open to leaving the Spanish powerhouse.

The Brazil international went on social media early Wednesday to reiterate his allegiance to the club and say that his words were taken out of context.

“Something very annoying happened, as one of my interviews was completely taken out of context,” Rodrygo said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “To be very clear: I'm VERY happy at Real Madrid. I'm living my dream here. I’m NOT thinking about leaving the club of my life. We still have history to make. Let's go after the 15th (Champions League title)...”

Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's final in London.

In edited excerpts of an interview he gave to DAZN, Rodrygo had said that “anything can happen” despite him having a contract with Madrid through the 2028 season. Using the past tense, he said that his “years with Madrid were a pleasure.” He reiterated that he has always wanted to be with the club, then added: "But we'll see...”

In a separate interview with Brazil's Placar magazine, Rodrygo said he doesn't want “to close any doors” and talked about how much he enjoys the English Premier League. He reiterated his desire to stay with Madrid, but only while he feels he is important for the club, which he thinks “is the case right now.”

Spanish media was quick to pick up on Rodrygo's comments and start speculating about his future. Some criticized him for talking about the subject so close to Saturday's final.

The 23-year-old Rodrygo has been a regular starter in Madrid's squad, playing alongside Brazil teammate Vinícius Júnior.

Rodrygo was already with Madrid when it won its 14th European title in 2022, being a key player in the team's run to the final. The Brazilian scored two late goals that allowed Madrid to beat Manchester City in the semifinals.

