Champions League: PSG's Enrique confident of beating Barcelona to reach semis

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique was bullish on Monday over his side's chances of overturning a 3-2 deficit and reaching the Champions League semi final at the expense of Barcelona.

"We are firmly convinced that we will turn the score around," said the 53-year-old Spaniard ahead of the second leg in Barcelona.

"The first match was hard fought by both teams but the result did not reflect what we deserved," added Enrique who led Barcelona to their last Champions League crown in 2015.

During the first leg on 10 April at the Parc des Princes, PSG scored twice early in the second-half to lead 2-1.

Enrique's men appeared to be stretching Barcelona down the flanks and set to extend their advantage.

But the Ligue 1 pacesetters were undone by lackadaisical defending to allow Raphinha's equaliser and Andreas Christiansen's winner in the 77th minute.

"The 3-2 scoreline means we have to go for the game," added Enrique.

Return

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez – who won the Champions League trophy four times during his playing days at Barcelona – said in the immediate aftermath of the first leg that the tie was far from concluded.

On the eve of the return at the Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys, Xavi said his players would seek another victory.

"We're not a team that will sit on our lead. We want to take the ball off PSG and win the game.

"We are in a very good moment and we are ready."



