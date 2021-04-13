UCL: PSG ousts champs Bayern; Chelsea advances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was a live wire for his injured team but couldn’t find finish.

The good news for him and his side is that Bayern Munich was missing Robert Lewandowski, helping PSG secure revenge for the UEFA Champions League Final after a 1-0 second leg loss in Paris delivered safe passage into the semifinals on away goals following a 3-3 quarterfinal tie.

[ MORE: Pulisic Watch ]

Chelsea is also through after demanding plenty of Christian Pulisic and his Blues over 90 minutes, the lone goal a sensastional stoppage-time marker that ruined the “hosts” clean sheet in the tie.

So Thomas Tuchel and his former team are both onto the semifinals and the champs are gone.

Chelsea 0-1 (2-1 agg.) Porto

There wasn’t a lot to like here until an audacious stoppage-time goal from Mehdi Taremi gave Chelsea a shocking burst of life.

Taremi scored an electrifying overhead kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time off a Nanu cross, but the sublime was needed to breakdown Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Porto was all-too-cognizant of keeping Chelsea out of the goal rather than trying to blitz the Blues and win a high-scoring game by two or more.

But Chelsea refused to finish off the Portuguese visitors, the chances so rare and even those manufactured by Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic proved to be lacking the last moment of quality.

The good news for Pulisic and USMNT fans is that Tuchel clearly saw Pulisic as one of his responsible options in a match where attacking was unlikely to be in focus and creativity a must in those rare-arriving attacking moments.

Edouard Mendy was rarely troubled as Tuchel saved his subs for any surprising emergency or extra time.

There was a total of 16 shots — 8 a-piece — and only three went on target including Taremi’s special consolation goal, a possible Puskas Award nominee.

PSG 0-1 (3-3 agg.) Bayern Munich

The rematch of last season’s UEFA Champions League Final saw a similar match to the first, with trailing but dominant hosts seeking answers.

The difference is that PSG came away from the first leg with a 3-2 win despite Bayern’s dominance, and their two away goals meant they remained in control even after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting put the finishing touches on a close-range, in-tight combo movement between Thomas Muller and David Alaba.

Neymar was a force of nature in the game, albeit a force without finish or assists after the second leg’s first hour saw him hit the post then cue up a teammate for another shot off the woodwork.

The Brazilian was influential and came close to a goal when Kylian Mbappe found him but Manuel Neuer found Neymar’s shot with a strong save.

Premier League video

Pulisic Watch: USMNT star fouled 11 times in Chelsea win UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch

UCL: PSG ousts champs Bayern; Chelsea advances originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • PSG edge epic Champions League tussle with Bayern despite second-leg defeat

    Paris Saint-Germain knocked holders Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Tuesday despite Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring against his old club as a 1-0 defeat in the second leg at the Parc des Princes could not prevent the French giants from winning a tremendous quarter-final tie on away goals.

  • Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich training

    Bayern Munich's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski returned to training on Monday after a knee injury, but the club him ruled out of their Champions League quarter-final at Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Holders Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League despite win in Paris

    The French side had won the first leg 3-2 away.

  • Pulisic Watch: USMNT star fouled 11 times as Chelsea advances

    USMNT star Pulisic was fouled a Hazard- and Messiesque 11 times by Porto in the draw, which sent Chelsea into the Champions League semifinals.

  • 'We're better': Kimmich insists Bayern can beat PSG

    Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is convinced the holders can beat Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final second leg to reach the last four.

  • Neymar brings his breathtaking flamboyance to leave PSG dreaming of Champions League glory

    The superb Brazilian didn’t find the net but showed why last year’s beaten finalists can find the magic to go all the way

  • Soccer-Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner

    SEVILLE, Spain (Reuters) -Chelsea hung on to reach the Champions League semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win despite Mehdi Taremi's stunning overhead kick in added time handing Porto a 1-0 victory in the quarter-final second leg on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel's side had a healthy lead from last week's away game in Seville and had to withstand an intense start from Porto in their home leg back at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, the venue of both games due to Portugal's coronavirus restrictions. Porto's Jesus Corona closed down Chelsea's Edouard Mendy early on but failed to make the most of the keeper's botched pass.

  • Daniil Medvedev’s Covid-19 case leaves players with anxious wait in Monte Carlo

    Medvedev is currently in isolation but practised with Nadal on Monday.

  • Chelsea vs Porto LIVE: Champions League result and reaction tonight

    Follow all the live action from the quarter-final second leg

  • Assessing state of Premier League top-four race

    Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe discuss the Premier League's incredibly tight chase for Champions League places and predict who will be celebrating on Championship Sunday.

  • Warriors’ James Wiseman plans to train with Kevin Garnett in offseason

    Once Wiseman can recover from a knee injury, the rookie plans to hit the gym over the summer with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

  • The Breakdown: Matchweek 31

    Joe Prince-Wright breaks down some of the most important plays from the Premier League's Matchweek 31.

  • Dropping 60 in finale 'too unbelievable,' Kobe Bryant said in 2018 video interview

    In a video interview with 'Legends of Sport,' the late Kobe Bryant discussed the night he dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz, then retired after 20 years.

  • Brad Marchand has hilarious response to Zdeno Chara's message to Bruins fans

    Zdeno Chara wrote a heartfelt message to Bruins fans following his ovation at TD Garden, and his ex-B's teammate Brad Marchand had a hilarious response.

  • Refs pulled 4 red cards in 4 minutes as a wrestling match unfolded in stoppage time of an opening-night NWSL game

    As play between Portland and Kansas City became more physical, two players went to blows and received red cards in the final minutes of the game.

  • How to Get Rid of Ants in Your Home Once and for All

    Because there's no such thing as just one ant.

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • Madrid march on, Bayern stumble and Robben is back: Talking points from around Europe

    Real Madrid won the Clasico as the title race intensifies in La Liga, while Inter march towards the Scudetto but Bayern Munich stumbled in Germany.

  • Five options to replace Jose Mourinho as manager of Tottenham

    Tottenham’s season is threatening to fall apart as the traditional ‘Mourinho meltdown’ appears to be in full swing. Defeat to Manchester United at home on Sunday leaves them in seventh place, six point adrift of West Ham in fourth and in danger of fading away in the hunt for Champions League football. Jose Mourinho is squarely in the crosshairs of Spurs fans, as he once again failed to take responsibility for the weekend’s defeat, choosing instead to shift blame on to his players. The Portuguese is reported to earn £15m per year and is under contract until the end of the 2022/23 season. Were Levy to cut ties at any time, he would reportedly have to pay Mourinho’s contract out in full, as it has no release clause. This summer appears to be the most natural stopping point, but who could be lined up to replace him? The Favourite — Julian Nagelsmann The young RB Leipzig boss’ flirtation with North London has been one of the worst-kept secrets in football this season. His attacking philosophy and tactical nous have made him one of the hottest commodities in the world of management, and Telegraph Sport reported in February that he would be open to a move to England in the summer. The 33-year-old German said: “The Premier League is a very interesting league and I can imagine it could be a big aim to be a big manager in the Premier League one day like Jurgen [Klopp] who is very successful...It could be a step in the future.” Tottenham fans have already had an up-close look at what a Nagelsmann team is capable of doing, after they were dumped out of the Champions League last season by his RB Leipzig side 4-0 on aggregate. Nagelsmann has favoured a narrow 4-2-2-2 system while at RB Leipzig that relies on quick passing and fast transitions. Despite playing some pretty turgid football at times this campaign, Tottenham have looked their best when they counter at speed through the likes of Kane, Son and Lucas Moura. Nagelsmann’s system would allow all three to start, a tantalising prospect for entertainment-starved Spurs fans. “Winning is what matters and winning is entertaining,” he told Telegraph Sport. “I never want to change my offensive and attacking football because I love it and I love it when the fans have an emotional time in the stadium.”

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Back in 2011-12, Manchester United held an eight-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City with six games to go, but with Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute intervention in the final game of the season, City completed a dramatic title turnaround. City's shock 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on Saturday, coupled with Manchester United's 3-1 success at Tottenham Hotspur, means that should United win their game in hand, it will be roles reversed from 2011-12, but with an eight point gap, six to play. Hopes of an equally dramatic turnaround are slim, however.