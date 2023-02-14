Champions League: How to watch PSG-Bayern, AC Milan-Tottenham in Round of 16

Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and PSG open the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain has been eyeing the biggest prize in men's club soccer for over a decade now, but invariably, at some point on its journey through the Champions League knockout stages, it has failed. PSG has spent beyond limits in pursuit of European glory. It has prioritized a chase that it resumes Tuesday, when the 2023 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 begins; but it has inevitably clattered into roadblocks such as Bayern Munich.

All of which is the context for Tuesday's Champions League knockout-round curtain-raisers. PSG, with Neymar agitated and Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé limping, hosts Bayern in a glamorous first leg at the Parc des Princes (3 p.m. ET, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN). And simultaneously, in Italy, AC Milan hosts Tottenham (Paramount+).

They are the first halves of two-leg showdowns, and the first two of eight Champions League matchups that will play out over the coming month. You can follow along for highlights and analysis right here.