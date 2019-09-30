Champions League preview: What to expect from Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City

Tottenham host Bayern Munich as the Champions League returns: AFP/Getty Images

The Champions League returns for gameweek two, with England’s four representatives at the top table of European competition back in action.

Manchester City were the only Premier League club to get off the mark with a victory, but Dinamo Zagreb could prove tricky opposition – the Croatian side blew away Atalanta in their first Champions League fixture.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bayern Munich to their new home as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts group stage Champions League football for the first time. Bayern will provide stiff opposition, particularly with a revitalised Philippe Coutinho in their ranks.

Chelsea visit Lille after a slip-up at Stamford Bridge against Valencia aiming to prove they belong at this level. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are fit and firing again – might the promising young English starlets start in France?

And finally Liverpool FC are back at Anfield hoping that defeat in Naples for the second successive year was little more than a hiccup as they bid to retain their Champions League crown.

Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb

Despite being the only English team to win on matchday one, Manchester City come into this game 2nd in Group C. They welcome early group-toppers Dinamo Zagreb, who beat Atalanta 4-0, to the Etihad on Tuesday.

One of City’s main men at the moment, Riyad Mahrez’s rich run of form stretches back to their 3-0 dismissal of Shaktar Donetsk on matchday one. The winger scored and laid on an assist for Ilkay Gundogan on the night which he has followed up with stellar performances against Watford an Everton – games in which he registered two goals and an assist.

As for Zagreb, being top of the group and winning their past two games 11-0 on aggregate, they may go to the Etihad Stadium with nothing to fear.

Story continues

Pep Guardiola’s side proved last year that they are not immune to a group stage upset, when a Nabil Fekir-inspired Lyon turned them over. However, the likelihood of that happening again, especially after Norwich’s 3-2 win a fortnight ago, may be too far-fetched.

Riyad Mahrez is in fine form for Manchester City (REUTERS)

If they are to dent City’s ambitions of controlling the group, Mislav Orsic may be the man to look to after his hat-trick vs Atalanta.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham’s unfortunate run of throwing games away began with their 2-2 draw with Olympiacos on matchday one. But a well-fought victory over Southampton may just be what they needed ahead of a massive night against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Read more

How Pochettino can take inspiration from Simeone to revitalise Spurs

Going down to ten men moments before Hugo Lloris gifted the Saints an equaliser, they showed great resolve to rescue three points. This, along with the ever-impressive goal-scoring form of Harry Kane – three goals in three games – will be incredibly important in looking for their first Champions League win this season.

Bayern Munich will, of course, be Spurs’ toughest test of the group, however. The German giants began their European campaign in the best way possible – a 3-0 win over Red Star Belgrade – and haven’t looked back.

They’ve won their last two games, with Phillippe Coutinho, who helped Barcelona run riot at Wembley last year, both scoring and assisting twice. Mauricio Pochetino’s side may need to handle the Brazilian with extra caution at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lille vs Chelsea

Both Lille and Chelsea lost on matchday one so Wednesday’s meeting will be crucial to make up ground on Ajax and Valencia.

Under Frank Lampard, Chelsea have been a slow burner, with positive performances not always yielding the necessary results. Having put out a strong team against Valencia, and with a win needed, it’s likely that Lampard will do the same this time around with some integration of players that starred in the Carabao Cup against Grimsby.

Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the most highly anticipated players to build on their returns and a Champions League night at Lille could be the best place for that.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is back in Champions League contention for Chelsea (Getty)

Lille fell 3-0 to Ajax on matchday one, however, having won all of their home matches this season, Chelsea should be on guard at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg

Last year’s champions close Champions League proceedings this week by hosting Red Bull Salzburg.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell 2-0 to Napoli a fortnight ago and although a win may be more likely this time around, it’s not a foregone conclusion.

Salzburg will have their tails up after a 6-2 win opening day win over Genk but they could be without hat-trick hero Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old, who has 12 league goals in ten games for Salzburg is suffering with an illness as confirmed by the club’s sporting director Christoph Freund on Sunday.

He didn’t play in Salzburg’s game against FK Austria Wien on Saturday, but they still ran out 4-1 winners with Sekou Koita scoring twice.

Read more

Read more How Pochettino can take inspiration from Simeone to revitalise Spurs