Champions League live: Updates as Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City begin European campaign

All hail the return of Europe’s top tier competition.

Manchester United are back in the big time ably joined by Liverpool, who earned their spot via the qualifying rounds.

They, alongside Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City and Celtic, will ensure that Britain is well represented in the competition.

But there will be fierce competition for glory this season, with the Bhoys coming up against Paris Saint-Germain – fresh from their summer splurge which created one of the most feared forward lines in Europe.

Adding to that, Tottenham will scrap against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to qualify for the knockout rounds, while Chelsea will need to defy Atletico and Roma to do so.

There ought to be plenty of drama throughout the campaign, so let’s get things started. Follow our live blog for all the latest updates below.

