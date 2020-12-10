Champions League last 16 draw: Chelsea’s best and worst possible opponents next

Jorginho passes the ball (Getty)

Chelsea enter the Champions League last 16 on a high after topping Group E ahead of Europa League holders Sevilla and as a seeded team for Monday’s draw.

Frank Lampard’s side pulled off an impressive 4-0 victory over the Spaniards thanks to Olivier Giroud’s four goals and due to their work in the group stage, they will avoid Bayern Munich at least until the last eight, should they manage to qualify.

The Blues are yet to have all of their strongest players available at the same time due to injuries and illness, with Kai Havertz recently contracting Covid-19, but Lampard maintains he has no doubts about the German rebounding and showing his best form in the months ahead.

“Kai is fitting in really well, I said it before but I want to make it clear that he had strong symptoms of Covid,” Lampard said. “Before he fell ill and turned in a positive test, I thought his form was fantastic. He played some really good stuff in the number eight role, the advanced midfield role and I was delighted for him. You could see he was enjoying it, but Covid cut that short. Long term, I have no concerns. In fact, I feel quite the opposite. He is going to be a huge player for this football club, in the Premier League, as he has all the attributes and attitude to be an absolutely top-class player for the league and in the world.”

Chelsea will be eager to impress in the next round, having gone down 7-1 on aggregate to Bayern last season, with their squad also large enough to cope with a potential title race in the Premier League.

Here are the potential opponents for Chelsea and their best and worst case scenarios:

Who’s involved in the last 16?

Seeded

Bayern Munich

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Liverpool

Chelsea

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Paris Saint-Germain

Unseeded

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach

Porto

Atalanta

Sevilla

Lazio

Barcelona

Leipzig

Chelsea’s possible last 16 opponents

Atletico Madrid

Borussia Monchengladbach

Porto

Atalanta

Lazio

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

Best case: Porto

Worst case: RB Leipzig

When will the last 16 ties take place?

The round of 16 first legs will take place on the 16/17/23/24 February, with the second legs on 9/10/16/17 March. The games will kick off at 20:00 GMT, while those looking even further ahead will note down 19 March for the quarter-final, semi-final and final draw.

