Have your say on Champions League landmark

After Tottenham's loss to Manchester City confirmed Aston Villa's place in next season's Champions League, Villa fans we want to hear your reaction to qualifying for the tournament.

From being in the Championship in 2018-19 to hosting some of Europe's elite teams at Villa Park next season - what changed everything?

Is it the impact of Unai Emery or have some players reached a level you never expected them to?

