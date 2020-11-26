Champions League: Who is through to the knockout stages and who still has work to do?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (EPA)

This season’s Champions League group stages are nearing their conclusion with four rounds of fixtures played and two Premier League sides safely through.

Chelsea and Manchester City will compete in the knockout stages after securing their places this week, yet are still playing to top their respective groups.

Liverpool are in the most precarious position of all four English clubs but even they have a straightforward route to the last-16.

Manchester United are firmly in control of arguably the toughest group but must negotiate two difficult remaining fixtures.

Liverpool suffered a setback against Atalanta

Here’s how every group stands after four games...

Yet to qualify

Liverpool - Group D

Liverpool suffered a setback on Wednesday night but still only require a point at home to Ajax next week in order to qualify.

Even if they lose, beating eliminated Midtjylland away in their final group game would see Jurgen Klopp’s side progress.

The battle between Ajax and Atalanta is almost too close to call, with both sides level on seven points after a 2-2 draw in Bergamo last month.

Anything less than a win for Ajax at Anfield will probably hand the initiative to Atalanta.

In that scenario and provided they beat Midtjylland, the Serie A side would only need to take a point in Amsterdam to qualify.

Manchester United - Group H

Manchester United’s task is simple: take one point from either of their final two group games and they qualify for the knock-out stages.

It is less straight-forward given the identity of their opponents - last year’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side can take confidence from having beaten both earlier in the competition. Beating PSG again will be enough to top Group H.

PSG hold a head-to-head advantage over Leipzig, having scored more away goals in their two match-ups. Istanbul Basaksehir’s hopes are slim after three defeats.

United are all but through Getty

Qualified, yet to win group

Manchester City - Group C

Manchester City are into the last-16 after taking maximum points from all four games following their win at Olympiakos.

Only Porto can prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from winning the group but need victory over City at the Estadio do Dragao in order to claim top spot. A point will see them qualify.

Olympiakos can still catch Porto but must win both of their remaining games, starting away to pointless Marseille next week.

Chelsea - Group E

Chelsea have done the hard part and are through to the knock-out stages, with only top spot left to be decided in Group E.

A win for Frank Lampard’s side against fellow qualifiers Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan next week will be enough to seal a last-16 tie against another group’s runners-up.

Krasnodar and Rennes are playing each other for the Europa League spot.

Chelsea are through to the knockout stages Reuters

Other groups

Group A

Bayern Munich have qualified as group winners, leaving everything up for grabs among the other three sides.

Atletico Madrid will hope to beat Bayern at home next week, though will require Salzburg to hold Lokomotiv Moscow to at least a draw in order to qualify.

Lokomotiv face a daunting trip to Bayern in the final round of games. Salzburg are on the brink, in need of two wins from two for any chance of qualifying.

Group B

Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Madrid can both qualify by winning their next games against Internazionale and Shakhtar Donetsk respectively.

If Shakhtar beat Madrid - as they did in the opening round of fixtures - they will take control of their own destiny and leave Zinedine Zidane’s side reliant on other results.

Inter are cut adrift on just two points after their defeat to Madrid and must win both their remaining games while hoping that other results go their way.

Group F

Borussia Dortmund and Lazio are in healthy positions as they prepare to meet at Signal Iduna Park next week.

Dortmund only need a point to progress, while Lazio can earn their own knock-out stage place with a win.

Club Brugge will hope for a Dortmund win plus three points against Zenit, leaving them to pick off Lazio in the final round of games. Zenit are playing for the Europa League.

Group G

Barcelona and Juventus are through, with top spot likely to be decided between the two at the Camp Nou in the final round of fixtures.

Likewise, Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros will probably decide who qualifies for the Europa League when they meet in their final game.