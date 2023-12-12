Champions League: What Newcastle United need to qualify for last 16

Newcastle's Champions League knockout hopes are out of their hands

Newcastle United's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages are out of their hands going into the final round of group matches.

Eddie Howe's team must win and rely on other results going their way.

Holders Manchester City and Arsenal have already booked their place in the last 16 as group winners.

Manchester United were eliminated from European competition with a home defeat by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, while Scottish champions Celtic's hopes ended with one match remaining when they lost to Lazio.

The top two teams in each of the eight groups advance, with third place going into the Europa League.

The draw for the last 16 will take place at 11:00 GMT on 18 December in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which clubs are still in contention? BBC Sport has the lowdown on the permutations.

Group A 1 Bayern Munich 6 5 1 0 6 16 2 FC Copenhagen 6 2 2 2 0 8 3 Galatasaray 6 1 2 3 -3 5 4 Manchester United 6 1 1 4 -3 4

Manchester United finished last in Group A after four defeats from their six group matches.

It was the sixth time the Red Devils have failed to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League and the first time they have finished bottom of their group in the competition since 2005-06.

Bayern Munich reached the last 16 as group winners with two matches to spare, while Copenhagen advanced to the knockout stages for the first time since 2010-11.

Galatasaray will drop into the Europa League knockout play-off round.

Group B 1 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 12 12 2 PSV Eindhoven 6 2 3 1 -2 8 3 Lens 6 2 2 2 -5 5 4 Sevilla 6 0 2 4 -5 2

Arsenal won the group with a game to spare with PSV Eindhoven also wrapping up the runners-up spot after five matches.

Lens avoided defeat by Sevilla in their final match to secure a Europa League spot.

Group C 1 Real Madrid 6 6 0 0 9 18 2 Napoli 6 3 1 2 1 10 3 Sporting Braga 6 1 1 4 -6 4 4 Union Berlin 6 0 2 4 -4 2

Real Madrid reached the knockout stages for a 26th consecutive season, completing Group C with a perfect record of six wins from six.

Napoli secured second with a win over Sporting Braga on matchday six, with the Portuguese side dropping into the Europa League.

Union Berlin finished last in Group C in the club's first ever Champions League season.

Group D 1 Real Sociedad 6 3 3 0 5 12 2 Inter Milan 6 3 3 0 3 12 3 RB Salzburg 6 1 1 4 -4 4 4 Benfica 6 1 1 4 -4 1

Real Sociedad topped Group D ahead of Inter Milan on goal difference with the pair having an identical head-to-head record.

Benfica took third spot away from Red Bull Salzburg after a late Arthur Cabral goal secured a 3-1 win for the Portuguese champions on the final matchday.

It meant both sides finished level on points, level on head-to-head record and level on goal difference.

But Benfica secured third thanks to goals scored - Roger Schmidt's side scored seven goals to Salzburg's four.

Group E 1 Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 11 2 Lazio 5 3 1 1 2 10 3 Feyenoord 5 2 0 3 0 6 4 Celtic 5 0 1 4 -11 1

Lazio and Atletico Madrid will meet to decide top spot, the only matter to be resolved in Group E.

Feyenoord will drop into the Europa League and Celtic are out.

Group F 1 Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 3 10 2 Paris St-Germain 5 2 1 2 1 7 3 Newcastle 5 1 2 2 0 5 4 AC Milan 5 1 2 2 -4 5

Newcastle must beat AC Milan at St James' Park on Wednesday and hope Paris St-Germain do not beat already-qualified Borussia Dortmund.

If Paris St-Germain win, they will top the group and Newcastle will be out.

AC Milan must beat Newcastle and hope PSG lose.

Group G 1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 10 15 2 RB Leipzig 5 3 0 2 2 9 3 Young Boys 5 1 1 3 -5 4 4 Red Star Belgrade 5 0 1 4 -7 1

All the positions have been decided in Group G.

Group winners Manchester City and runners-up RB Leipzig reached the last 16 with two matches to spare.

Young Boys will finish third even if Red Star Belgrade beat City, because the Swiss champions have a better head-to-head record.

Group H 1 Barcelona 5 4 0 1 7 12 2 FC Porto 5 3 0 2 5 9 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 0 2 0 9 4 Royal Antwerp 5 0 0 5 -12 0

Barcelona will be in the knockout stages for the first time in three seasons.

They will win the group unless they lose to Royal Antwerp and Shakhtar Donetsk, who have a better head-to-head record over Barca, beat Porto.

Only a Shakhtar win take them into the last 16 at Porto's expense.

With no points from five games, Royal Antwerp's hopes are over.