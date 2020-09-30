Champions League group stage draw: Pots, how to watch in the USA

The UEFA Champions League pots are set for Thursday’s group stage draw following the conclusion of six playoff round ties this week.
Here, we’ll recap the playoff ties before giving you the full pots for the draw as well as detail who Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United can draw.
The pots may look a bit funny given Sevilla winning the Europa League and earning a spot in Pot 1. The second pot is brutal.
Remember that teams from the same domestic league cannot be drawn against each other in the group stage.
Three Premier League teams in Pot 2 mean that Liverpool knows it can only draw one of five teams from that pot: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Shakhtar Donetsk.
At least three of those are tasty given Jurgen Klopp and/or the Reds’ history, especially now that Atletico Madrid, the club that dethroned them, has signed former Reds mega striker Luis Suarez.
UEFA Champions League group stage draw pots
Pot 1
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain
Porto
Real Madrid
Sevilla
Zenit Saint-Petersburg
Pot 2
Ajax
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea
Manchester City
Manchester United
Shakhtar Donetsk
Pot 3
Atalanta
Dynamo Kiev
Inter Milan
Krasnodar
Lazio
Olympiakos
RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg
Pot 4
Borussia Monchengladbach
Club Brugge
Ferencvaros
Istanbul Basaksehir
Lokomotiv Moscow
Marseille
Midtjylland
Stade Rennes
How to watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw
When: 11 am ET Thursday
Stream: UEFA.com
The most entertaining draw possible for each Premier League side
Liverpool: Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach
Chelsea: Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Istanbul Basaksehir
Manchester United: Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach
Manchester City: Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Marseille
The dream draw for each Premier League side
Liverpool: Shakhtar Donetsk, Krasnodar, Stade Rennes
Chelsea: Porto, Krasnodar, Midtjylland
Manchester United: Porto, Olympiakos, Stade Rennes
Manchester City: Porto, Olympiakos, Club Brugge
