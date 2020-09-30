Champions League group stage draw: Pots, how to watch in the USA

The UEFA Champions League pots are set for Thursday’s group stage draw following the conclusion of six playoff round ties this week.

Here, we’ll recap the playoff ties before giving you the full pots for the draw as well as detail who Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United can draw.

The pots may look a bit funny given Sevilla winning the Europa League and earning a spot in Pot 1. The second pot is brutal.

Remember that teams from the same domestic league cannot be drawn against each other in the group stage.

Three Premier League teams in Pot 2 mean that Liverpool knows it can only draw one of five teams from that pot: Ajax, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

At least three of those are tasty given Jurgen Klopp and/or the Reds’ history, especially now that Atletico Madrid, the club that dethroned them, has signed former Reds mega striker Luis Suarez.

UEFA Champions League group stage draw pots

Pot 1

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

Sevilla

Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Pot 2

Ajax

Atletico Madrid

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea

Manchester City

Manchester United

Shakhtar Donetsk

Pot 3

Atalanta

Dynamo Kiev

Inter Milan

Krasnodar

Lazio

Olympiakos

RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg

Pot 4

Borussia Monchengladbach

Club Brugge

Ferencvaros

Istanbul Basaksehir

Lokomotiv Moscow

Marseille

Midtjylland

Stade Rennes

How to watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw

When: 11 am ET Thursday

Stream: UEFA.com

The most entertaining draw possible for each Premier League side

Liverpool: Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Chelsea: Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Istanbul Basaksehir

Manchester United: Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Manchester City: Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Marseille

The dream draw for each Premier League side

Liverpool: Shakhtar Donetsk, Krasnodar, Stade Rennes

Chelsea: Porto, Krasnodar, Midtjylland

Manchester United: Porto, Olympiakos, Stade Rennes

Manchester City: Porto, Olympiakos, Club Brugge

