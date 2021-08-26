Champions League group stage draw: Man City and PSG meet again - live reaction
Manchester City will face PSG in repeat of semi-final
Chelsea face Juventus with Liverpool and Atletico paired
Man Utd handed favourable draw with Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys
Champions League groups
Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Brugge
Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, Milan
Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas
Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff
Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo
05:33 PM
Ronaldo latest
Man City are locked in talks over a sensational deal to sign the former Manchester United attacker. And the City dressing room is keen. Mike McGrath and Jason Burt have the latest news here.
05:31 PM
Fair point on Uefa's nonsensical individual prizes
You cannot give the best midfielder award to one player and then give the best player award to another midfielder on the exact same team and expect anybody to take these awards seriously.
— Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 26, 2021
05:30 PM
Fixtures
They are usually released a few hours after the draw. These are the dates:
Matchday 1: September 14/15
Matchday 2: September 28/29
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December
05:29 PM
Could we be seeing this match-up at the Etihad in a few weeks?
05:25 PM
Jorginho named men's player of the year
A bit of a left-field selection, but he did also win the Euros with his country. Thomas Tuchel won the men's coach of the year award. A blue clean sweep!
05:21 PM
That's the draw completed
Man City will feel they have been dealt a tough hand but are still expected to progress as one of the top two in the group. Attention will turn to whether their games against PSG will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi.
Liverpool's group is tricky but manageable against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan. Atletico knocked them out of the Champions League at Anfield in one of the last sporting events before lockdown in March 2020.
Chelsea face Juventus for the first time since the 2009 last-16 when they progressed 3-2 on aggregate. Those two clubs are strong favourites to qualify at the expense of Malmo and Zenit, who incidentally are Vladimir Putin's hometown club. Could be some tension when they face Roman Abramovich's club...
Manchester United will need to break down Villarreal but will be pleased with their group, made up by exciting Italian side Atalanta and Young Boys.
05:15 PM
Pot four teams drawn: AC Milan in with Liverpool - had to happen in Istanbul
05:07 PM
A reminder
When we get to the knockout rounds this season there will be no away goals rule. That will surely give ties a completely different dynamic.
05:06 PM
Erling Haaland named the Uefa forward of the season
Jennifer Hermoso of Barcelona wins the women's award.
05:03 PM
Pot three teams drawn: Who says Man City get easy draws?
04:57 PM
N'Golo Kante wins the best midfielder award
🥇 Magnifique. N'Golo Kanté takes the award for #UCL Midfielder of the Season! 👏👏👏#UEFAawards | #UCLdraw | @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/bwr5ZsfasE
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
04:52 PM
Pot two clubs drawn: It could well be Ronaldo vs Messi!
04:43 PM
Defenders of the season
Manchester City's Ruben Dias is the winner for last year's competition, with PSG's Irene Paredes scooping the women's award.
04:41 PM
Pot two will be up next
That is when the groups start to take shape. Man City vs PSG is a possibility. That would be a repeat of last season's semi-final and if the final days of the transfer window deliver, it could be Ronaldo vs Messi.
04:40 PM
Pot one teams have been drawn into groups
04:37 PM
Defender, midfielder and forward to follow
Introducing your #UCL Goalkeeper of the Season, Edouard Mendy! 👌#UEFAAwards pic.twitter.com/n8pBcI2Mrx
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2021
04:33 PM
In case you missed the pot allocation: One team from each pot in eight groups of four
Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille and Villarreal
Pot 2: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.
Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg and Zenit St Petersburg.
Pot 4: Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff Tiraspol and Wolfsburg.
04:30 PM
The draw is about to start
More individual award winners will be named later on.
04:30 PM
Edouard Mendy named last season's best Champions League goalkeeper
Barcelona's Sandra Panos won the women's award in the same category.
04:28 PM
Full English
2007-08 - The only previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League final to be held in Russia was back in 2007-08, which saw an all-English affair won by Manchester United, beating Chelsea on penalties in Moscow. Tears. pic.twitter.com/yZ00ZjWARr
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2021
04:24 PM
Chelsea go again
1 - In UEFA Champions League history, only one reigning champion has failed to progress from the initial group stage in the following season after lifting the trophy, though that was Chelsea in 2012-13, who finished third before lifting the Europa League that season. Linings. pic.twitter.com/ghDvOyp419
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2021
04:23 PM
Good memories for Chelsea fans
Champions League winner, and goalscorer in the 2013 Europa League final, Branislav Ivanovic is on the stage. Gives us an excuse to dig this classic out:
His former team-mate Michael Essien has joined him. What a midfielder he was before injuries slowed him down. Arguably his finest moment, along with a goal against Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semi-final.
04:08 PM
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin is on the stage
He confirms that the President's Award is being awarded to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff for their reaction to Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch against Iceland at Euro 2020.
04:02 PM
Uefa's coverage is now starting
The guests are social distancing, sparsely dotted around the venue. If this is not your first Champions League rodeo, you will know there is plenty of fluff before the balls start being drawn. We are being treated to our first of several montages.
03:55 PM
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi - a busy man at the moment
03:52 PM
No all-English ties at this stage
Clubs from the same association cannot play each other in the Champions League group stage.
03:51 PM
A reminder of the four pots
Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille and Villarreal
Pot 2: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.
Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg and Zenit St Petersburg.
Pot 4: Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff Tiraspol and Wolfsburg.
03:44 PM
Another famous face arrives
👋 @LuisFigo 🙌#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/hJzL8yjG8u
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
03:29 PM
The scene being set
03:14 PM
Turkish great Hamit Altintop
03:08 PM
Man Utd injury news
Scott McTominay has had surgery for a groin injury and will miss Sunday's Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Scotland international has been struggling with the injury for some time, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday that McTominay had tried several alternatives before deciding surgery was necessary.
03:07 PM
A new arrival for Inter
Inter Milan have signed forward Joaquin Correa from Serie A rivals Lazio.
The Argentina forward arrives on a one-year loan but with the obligation to make the transfer permanent.
Correa signed a four-year contract and will be reunited with former coach Simone Inzaghi, who left Lazio for Inter this summer.
03:02 PM
Pots one to four in this evening's draw
Champions League draw pots ✅
🤔 What's the best group you can make? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/NFgXYnnf7r
— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 26, 2021
11:06 AM
The power lies with the English clubs in Europe
This season's Champions League group stage draw has a quirky feel, with the eight teams in pot two appearing stronger than those in pot one - something which could benefit Manchester United and Liverpool. We will bring you live updates this afternoon as those two clubs, as well as holders Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City, discover their fate.
Pot one this year includes Inter, Lille, Sporting Lisbon and Villarreal. Inter and Lille pulled off two magnificent achievements by winning Serie A and Ligue 1 titles last season, but have had the bones picked out of their starting XIs this summer as clubs on the continent count the financial cost of the pandemic. Inter for example, have lost Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and manager Antonio Conte. Europa League winners Villarreal are a plucky side, well organised by Unai Emery, but will hold little fear for those in pot two. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City complete pot one.
Pot two looks really strong with United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla. For the first time in recent memory, Real Madrid and Barcelona are considered relative outsiders for the Champions League, with Spanish football going through a political and financial civil war. All eyes are on tournament favourites PSG who now have Lionel Messi and Neymar in their attack, but it remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe will stay to complete a fantasy football attacking triumvirate.
The Premier League teams are four of the top six in the betting markets, which indicates where the power lies in European football at the moment. Kai Havertz's winner gave Chelsea 1-0 win over City in last season's final in Lisbon, and another all-English final is hardly a remote possibility looking at the quality of coaches and squad depth.
The draw on the way shortly.