Champions League group stage draw: Man City and PSG meet again - live reaction

Manchester City will face PSG in repeat of semi-final

Chelsea face Juventus with Liverpool and Atletico paired

Man Utd handed favourable draw with Villarreal, Atalanta and Young Boys

Manchester City in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Champions League groups

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig, Brugge

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, Milan

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kiev

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit, Malmo

05:33 PM

Ronaldo latest

Man City are locked in talks over a sensational deal to sign the former Manchester United attacker. And the City dressing room is keen. Mike McGrath and Jason Burt have the latest news here.

05:31 PM

Fair point on Uefa's nonsensical individual prizes

You cannot give the best midfielder award to one player and then give the best player award to another midfielder on the exact same team and expect anybody to take these awards seriously. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) August 26, 2021

05:30 PM

Fixtures

They are usually released a few hours after the draw. These are the dates:

Matchday 1: September 14/15

Matchday 2: September 28/29

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

05:29 PM

Could we be seeing this match-up at the Etihad in a few weeks?

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus F.C. is put under pressure by Lionel Messi - Getty Images

05:25 PM

Jorginho named men's player of the year

A bit of a left-field selection, but he did also win the Euros with his country. Thomas Tuchel won the men's coach of the year award. A blue clean sweep!

05:21 PM

That's the draw completed

Man City will feel they have been dealt a tough hand but are still expected to progress as one of the top two in the group. Attention will turn to whether their games against PSG will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi.

Liverpool's group is tricky but manageable against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan. Atletico knocked them out of the Champions League at Anfield in one of the last sporting events before lockdown in March 2020.

Chelsea face Juventus for the first time since the 2009 last-16 when they progressed 3-2 on aggregate. Those two clubs are strong favourites to qualify at the expense of Malmo and Zenit, who incidentally are Vladimir Putin's hometown club. Could be some tension when they face Roman Abramovich's club...

Manchester United will need to break down Villarreal but will be pleased with their group, made up by exciting Italian side Atalanta and Young Boys.

05:15 PM

Pot four teams drawn: AC Milan in with Liverpool - had to happen in Istanbul

05:07 PM

A reminder

When we get to the knockout rounds this season there will be no away goals rule. That will surely give ties a completely different dynamic.

05:06 PM

Erling Haaland named the Uefa forward of the season

Jennifer Hermoso of Barcelona wins the women's award.

05:03 PM

Pot three teams drawn: Who says Man City get easy draws?

Group A: Manchester City, PSG, RB Leipzig

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit

04:57 PM

N'Golo Kante wins the best midfielder award

04:52 PM

Pot two clubs drawn: It could well be Ronaldo vs Messi!

Group A: Manchester City, PSG

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United

Group G: Lille, Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus

04:43 PM

Defenders of the season

Manchester City's Ruben Dias is the winner for last year's competition, with PSG's Irene Paredes scooping the women's award.

04:41 PM

Pot two will be up next

That is when the groups start to take shape. Man City vs PSG is a possibility. That would be a repeat of last season's semi-final and if the final days of the transfer window deliver, it could be Ronaldo vs Messi.

04:40 PM

Pot one teams have been drawn into groups

Group A: Manchester City

Group B: Atletico Madrid

Group C: Sporting Lisbon

Group D: Inter

Group E: Bayern Munich

Group F: Villarreal

Group G: Lille

Group H: Chelsea

04:37 PM

Defender, midfielder and forward to follow

04:33 PM

In case you missed the pot allocation: One team from each pot in eight groups of four

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille and Villarreal

Pot 2: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg and Zenit St Petersburg.

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff Tiraspol and Wolfsburg.

04:30 PM

The draw is about to start

More individual award winners will be named later on.

04:30 PM

Edouard Mendy named last season's best Champions League goalkeeper

Barcelona's Sandra Panos won the women's award in the same category.

Chelsea's Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (C) celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League final - AFP

04:28 PM

Full English

2007-08 - The only previous European Cup/UEFA Champions League final to be held in Russia was back in 2007-08, which saw an all-English affair won by Manchester United, beating Chelsea on penalties in Moscow. Tears. pic.twitter.com/yZ00ZjWARr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2021

04:24 PM

Chelsea go again

1 - In UEFA Champions League history, only one reigning champion has failed to progress from the initial group stage in the following season after lifting the trophy, though that was Chelsea in 2012-13, who finished third before lifting the Europa League that season. Linings. pic.twitter.com/ghDvOyp419 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 26, 2021

04:23 PM

Good memories for Chelsea fans

Champions League winner, and goalscorer in the 2013 Europa League final, Branislav Ivanovic is on the stage. Gives us an excuse to dig this classic out:

His former team-mate Michael Essien has joined him. What a midfielder he was before injuries slowed him down. Arguably his finest moment, along with a goal against Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semi-final.

04:08 PM

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin is on the stage

He confirms that the President's Award is being awarded to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical staff for their reaction to Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest on the pitch against Iceland at Euro 2020.

04:02 PM

Uefa's coverage is now starting

The guests are social distancing, sparsely dotted around the venue. If this is not your first Champions League rodeo, you will know there is plenty of fluff before the balls start being drawn. We are being treated to our first of several montages.

03:55 PM

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi - a busy man at the moment

Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari President Nasser Al-Khelaifi arrives to attend the draw for the UEFA Champions League - AFP

03:52 PM

No all-English ties at this stage

Clubs from the same association cannot play each other in the Champions League group stage.

03:51 PM

A reminder of the four pots

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Lille and Villarreal

Pot 2: Manchester United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk, Salzburg and Zenit St Petersburg.

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Malmo, Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Sheriff Tiraspol and Wolfsburg.

03:44 PM

Another famous face arrives

03:29 PM

The scene being set

A worker cleans the stage in the Halic Congress Center ahead of the UEFA Champions League - Getty Images

03:14 PM

Turkish great Hamit Altintop

Former Turkish player Hamit Altintop arrives to attend the draw for the UEFA Champions League football - AFP

03:08 PM

Man Utd injury news

Scott McTominay has had surgery for a groin injury and will miss Sunday's Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Scotland international has been struggling with the injury for some time, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Sunday that McTominay had tried several alternatives before deciding surgery was necessary.

03:07 PM

A new arrival for Inter

Inter Milan have signed forward Joaquin Correa from Serie A rivals Lazio.

The Argentina forward arrives on a one-year loan but with the obligation to make the transfer permanent.

Correa signed a four-year contract and will be reunited with former coach Simone Inzaghi, who left Lazio for Inter this summer.

03:02 PM

Pots one to four in this evening's draw

Champions League draw pots ✅

11:06 AM

The power lies with the English clubs in Europe

This season's Champions League group stage draw has a quirky feel, with the eight teams in pot two appearing stronger than those in pot one - something which could benefit Manchester United and Liverpool. We will bring you live updates this afternoon as those two clubs, as well as holders Chelsea and Premier League champions Manchester City, discover their fate.

Pot one this year includes Inter, Lille, Sporting Lisbon and Villarreal. Inter and Lille pulled off two magnificent achievements by winning Serie A and Ligue 1 titles last season, but have had the bones picked out of their starting XIs this summer as clubs on the continent count the financial cost of the pandemic. Inter for example, have lost Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and manager Antonio Conte. Europa League winners Villarreal are a plucky side, well organised by Unai Emery, but will hold little fear for those in pot two. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City complete pot one.

Pot two looks really strong with United, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla. For the first time in recent memory, Real Madrid and Barcelona are considered relative outsiders for the Champions League, with Spanish football going through a political and financial civil war. All eyes are on tournament favourites PSG who now have Lionel Messi and Neymar in their attack, but it remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe will stay to complete a fantasy football attacking triumvirate.

The Premier League teams are four of the top six in the betting markets, which indicates where the power lies in European football at the moment. Kai Havertz's winner gave Chelsea 1-0 win over City in last season's final in Lisbon, and another all-English final is hardly a remote possibility looking at the quality of coaches and squad depth.

The draw on the way shortly.