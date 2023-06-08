We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2023 Champions League final: How to watch Manchester City vs Inter Milan, plus odds, schedule and more

Ready to watch Manchester City play Inter Milan in the 2023 Champions league final? Here's how to tune into all the action on the field. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season comes to a close this Saturday when Manchester City and Inter Milan face off on the field at the Champions League final. Headed into the final game, Pep Guardiola and the rest of Man City will certainly have their eyes on one prize in particular: an historic treble. The only thing standing in between Man City and their coveted treble crown is Inter Milan, one of the few European teams with a treble crown of their own. Looking to watch all the football action inside Istanbul’s Atatürk stadium this weekend? Here’s what you need to know about where to watch the Champions League final, including start times, streaming info, odds and more.

How to watch the 2023 Champions League final in the US: Man City vs. Inter Milan

where to Stream Champions League Final

Date: June 10, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Location: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Champions League final?

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season comes to an end with the Man City vs. Inter Milan match at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Champions League final time

The Champions League final game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Inter Milan live in the US

The Champions League final will air live on CBS, meaning you can also catch the livestream of the soccer (or football) final on Paramount+.

Champions League final livestream

The Champions League final will air live on CBS, meaning you can also catch the livestream of the soccer (or football) final on Paramount+.

Champions League final odds

Looking for Man City vs. Inter odds? We (and BetMGM) have you covered:

Man City (-225) vs Inter Milan (+575)