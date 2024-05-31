Champions League Final | Predicted Borussia Dortmund XI vs Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund return to the Champions League final for the first time in 11 years as they face Real Madrid on Saturday at Wembley, the exact same venue they lost the 2013 final to Bayern Munich.

Dortmund have a fully fit squad heading into the final, with only Ramy Bensebaini the only injured senior member of the squad, but he has missed the majority of the second half of the season with an injury.

Head coach Edin Terzic will likely stick with the same 11 that helped Dortmund beat PSG in the semi-finals. Terzic will then be able to call on Marco Reus, who will be playing his final ever game for Dortmund, as well as Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Donyell Malen, Youssoufa Moukoko and Sebastien Haller off of the bench if need be.

Haller has already proved he is a difference-maker in finals this year as he scored the winning goal against Nigeria for the Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations Final earlier this season.

Predicted XI by kicker:

Gregor Kobel – Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Maatsen, Emre Can, Marcel Sabitzer, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Niclas Füllkrug, Karim Adeyemi

GGFN | Jack Meenan