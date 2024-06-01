Champions League final player ratings: Toni Kroos signs off a Real Madrid hero

Toni Kroos is carried on the shoulders of his Real Madrid teammates as they celebrate victory - AP/Ian Walton

Vinicius Junior sealed a record-extending 15th European Cup for Real Madrid after a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

The Brazilian doubled Madrid’s lead in the 83rd minute at Wembley, nine minutes after Dani Carvajal headed the Spanish giants in front.

Who had a stormer and which players had a match to forget at Wembley?

Borussia Dortmund

Produced some impressive diving stops to deny Kroos but could do nothing about the two Madrid goals. Beaten by an awkward bounce for the second. 6/10

Pushed forward so aggressively on the right wing and helped Dortmund to dominate the early exchanges, before the game turned. 7/10

The old master hardly put a foot wrong but found himself unable to prevent this game falling through Dortmund’s fingers. Perhaps deserved better. 6/10

Read the game superbly, making crucial clearances, and passed adventurously from the back. An excellent defender, heading for the top. 7/10

Excellent pass to Füllkrug opened up the Madrid defence and nearly created a first-half opener. Big mistake for Madrid’s second, though. 5/10

Kept a close eye on Bellingham and was instrumental in midfield, until he began to lose that battle in the second half. Dortmund lost their shape. 6/10

Tested Courtois with a powerful long-range effort, and ran hard in midfield. Perhaps too hard — Dortmund appeared tired as Madrid seized control. 6/10

A few flashes of class, driving past opponents, but lacked the end product when he found space in the final third. Faded out of the game. 6/10

Such a clever player. Found space in dangerous positions, between the Madrid lines, until the Spaniards found a way of shutting him down. 7/10

So much pace on the left wing, although he lacked composure. The big chances fell his way in the first half but he failed to convert. 5/10

Niclas Füllkrug

Struck the post in the first half and almost converted a rebound. Inches away on both occasions. Was not to be his night. 6/10

Subs: Reus (Adeyemi 72), Malen (Can 80), Haller (Brandt 81), Bynoe-Gittens (Sancho 87)

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois

Just his fifth appearance in an injury-ravaged season but another monstrous performance in a Champions League final. Stopped everything, all night. 8/10

Dani Carvajal

Far from the biggest aerial threat but, like a true Madrid player, delivered the big moment when it mattered. Had struggled in the first half against Adeyemi.7/10

Uncomfortable for long spells in the first half but stood firm and distributed the ball with confidence and composure. His second Champions League medal. 7/10

Almost struck from a set piece as Madrid took a grip of the evening. Was otherwise solid, especially as Madrid weathered the early storm. 6/10

Did not attack as much as he would have liked, with enough to worry about on the Dortmund right. Battled well against Sancho. 6/10

Produced a couple of gorgeous passes in the first half, when he was one of the few Madrid players to cause problems for Dortmund. 7/10

Fortunate to avoid an early booking for a foul on Sancho. Energy in midfield helped turn the tide in Madrid’s favour after the break. 7/10

Toni Kroos

The final club game of a glorious career and he played with all the patience and intelligence we have come to expect. Created Carvajal’s goal. 8/10

Jude Bellingham

Far from his best game but still produced a key moment as he assisted Vinicius for the second goal. A Champions League winner at 20. 6/10

Not as dangerous as usual, despite his willingness to run at the Dortmund defence. A great talent but failed to show it at Wembley. 5/10

Vinicius Junior

Might have received two yellow cards in the first half, the second for a dive. In the second, he drove Madrid forward. His goal wrapped it up. 7/10

Subs: Joselu (Bellingham 85), Modric (Kroos 86), Militao (Rodrygo 90), Vazquez (Vinicius 90)

