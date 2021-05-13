Champions League final moved from Istanbul to Porto with clubs allocated 6,000 fans each

(Independent)

The 2021 Uefa Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea has been moved from Istanbul to Porto, it has been confirmed.

Each club will be allocated 6,000 fans.

The Government’s decision to place Turkey on the high-risk ‘red list’ for international travel on Friday evening threw plans to stage the all-English showpiece in Istanbul on 29 May into disarray.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps recommended that supporters of the two clubs should not travel for the match, but added that the Government was “very open” to staging it in England with Wembley Stadium mooted.

But with the UK authorities unwilling to relax certain travel restrictions to allow people including sponsors, VIPs and broadcasters into the country, the game has instead been moved to Portugal.

FC Porto’s Estadio do Dragao will now play host, a second-consecutive year the showpiece game has been played in Portugal after Uefa shifted the whole latter stages of the tournament to Lisbon a season ago.

More follows...

