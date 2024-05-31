Champions League final: How to watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid face off this Saturday in the 2024 Champions League Final. (Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season comes to a close this weekend when Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid face off on the field at the Champions League final. This won't be Real Madrid's first rodeo — in fact, if they win, it'll be the team's 15th Final title (Real Madrid most recently won in 2022). But for Borussia Dortmund, winning this title would be their first Champions league Final victory since 1997. The odds currently favor Real Madrid over Dortmund. Looking to watch all the football action inside London's Wembley Stadium this weekend? Here’s what you need to know about where to watch the Champions League final, including start times, streaming info, odds and more.

How to watch the 2024 Champions League final in the US: Real Madrid vs. Dortmund

Paramount+ where to Stream Champions League Final $0 at Paramount+

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Game: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Champions League final?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season is coming to an end with the Real Madrid vs. Dortmund match at London's Wembley Stadium this Saturday. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

Champions League final time

The Champions League final game kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Dortmund live in the US

(Paramount) Paramount+ Stream the Champions League Final Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel and SHOWTIME. In addition to sporting events such as the Champions League final, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the Champions League Final this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. $6+/month at Paramount+

Champions League final livestream

The Champions League final will air live on CBS, meaning you can also catch the livestream of the soccer (or football) final on Paramount+.

Paramount+ Stream Champions League Final Try free at Paramount+

2024 Champions League final odds

Looking for Real Madrid vs. Dortmund odds? We (and BetMGM) have you covered: