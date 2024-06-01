Champions League final pitch invaders in £300,000 Russian blogger stunt

Wembley officials were left embarrassed after pitch invaders caused a delay to the Champions League final - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Wembley suffered another serious security breach while hosting a major football match after three pitch invaders halted Saturday’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

One individual was able to run onto the pitch and approach Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior for selfies while another two fans, also wearing T-shirts with the name ‘Mellstroy’, came onto the Wembley turf.

The invader also ran over to Vinicius Junior (right) and was seen posing for a selfie with the Brazilian - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Mellstroy is the name of a Russian blogger who had reportedly offered £300,000 to any fan who came onto the pitch with his name on.

The embarrassing incidents happened in the opening minute of Saturday’s final, which was beamed all over the world, and prompted the broadcaster TNT Sports to cut away from the live pictures while security intervened.

Multiple pitch invaders in the first minute - including this idiot who ran the length and width of the pitch before being stopped!



Not a great look for Wembley security after the Euro 2020 final fiasco

One of the pitch invaders had run around the pitch, performed a Ronaldo-style ‘siu’ celebration and then sprinted down the touchline and back onto the pitch again before being stopped.

One of the invaders sprinted into space and copied Ronaldo's iconic 'siu' celebration - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

The person in a black T-shirt was able to stand directly next to Vinicius Jnr and Bellingham, who both did not react, for several seconds. He then left the field of play before any stewards had got to him.

Dortmund defender Marcel Sabitzer did take matters into his own hands after the match had been delayed by more than a minute by joining stewards in grabbing one of the invaders himself.

Marcel Sabitzer tackles a pitch invader shortly after the start of the Champions League final - AP/Kim Cheung

Marcel Sabitzer assists members of security as they stop a pitch invader - Getty Images/Lars Baron

The incidents occurred despite Wembley and Uefa implementing what has been described as the biggest security operation in the stadium’s history in an effort to avoid any sort of repeat of the horrific scenes that overshadowed the Euro 2020 final.

The match between England and Italy was also staged at Wembley three years ago and saw numerous ticketless fans burst past stewards and sec

urity to get into the stadium. There was also major disorder throughout the day in and around Wembley.

Around £5 million was subsequently spent to improve the safety and security infrastructure at Wembley, which had included strengthened doors and new fences as well as the increased use of body cams by setwards.

More than 2,500 stewards had been hired for Saturday’s match – the most in Wembley’s history – and there was also a significant policing operation.

Wembley has been building up to hosting Saturday’s final by testing measures at games this season, including last weekend’s FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

There were problems with security and then transportation at the previous two Champions League finals held respectively in Paris and Istanbul.

