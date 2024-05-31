Champions League final 2024: What time tomorrow and how to watch on TV

Bellingham will be pulling the strings in midfield for Real Madrid - PA/Nick Potts

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final tomorrow night.

The final pits two high-profile English players against each other. Jude Bellingham has been outstanding for Real Madrid this season and in the build-up to the final his team-mate Luka Modric explained the precise moment he realised that Bellingham was the club’s future.

Meanwhile for Dortmund, Jadon Sancho will be a goal threat. He too has enjoyed a productive season since being sent on loan by Manchester United, where he fell out badly with Erik ten Hag.

Should Madrid win, they will secure a double, having won La Liga for a 36th time. By contrast Borussia Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga. The German side were also beaten in the round of 16 in the German Cup.

Real Madrid have won the European Cup 14 times, more than any other club. Dortmund were winners in 1997 when Lars Ricken’s famous chip from distance helped them beat Juventus.

New security arrangements at Wembley will be put to the test, with millions of pounds spent to avoid a repeat of the mayhem that surrounded the Euro 2020 final.

When is the Champions League final?

This year’s Champions League final is tomorrow: Saturday, June 1. Kick-off is 8pm UK time.

What channel is it being shown on TV in the UK?

TNT Sports have the UK rights to the Champions League and will be showing the final.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch for free on discovery+, which is available via an app or on a smart TV. You will, however, have to register for an account. EE customers and Sky customers can also get discovery+ as part of their package.

Where is it being held?

The 2024 Champions League final is being held at Wembley Stadium in London.

The European Cup final returns to the famous venue for a record eighth time, and the third in the Champions League era following the 2011 and 2013 finals.

Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in an all-German affair in 2013, while in 2011 Manchester United lost 3-1 to a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona.

A young Pep Guardiola helped Barcelona win the 1992 European Cup final at the old Wembley in a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Pep Guardiola celebrates Barcelona's 1992 European Cup triumph at Wembley - Getty Images/Mark Leech

Hosting the showpiece match at Wembley will also be an opportunity for English football to put the disgrace of the Euro 2020 final at the same venue behind it.

How can I watch in the US?

In the United States, the Champions League is shown on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

What happened in the Champions League semi-finals?

In the semi-final between Madrid and Bayern Munich, Joselu came off the substitute’s bench to score twice to end Bayern’s hopes of winning a seventh European Cup.

Borussia Dortmund secured their place when Mats Hummels scored the only goal of their second leg, securing a 2-0 aggregate win over Paris St-Germain.

First leg: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 2

First leg: Borussia Dortmund 1 PSG 0

Second leg: PSG 0 Borussia Dortmund 1; agg 0-2

Second leg: Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 1; agg 4-3

How to buy tickets for the final

Good luck. But theoretically you can still apply to buy hospitality tickets for the final on Uefa’s official ticket website.

Who are the current champions?

Manchester City won the Champions League last season, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final, to complete a Treble. City were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals this year.

Wembley Stadium will host the Champions League final this year for the first time since 2013 - Action Images/Henry Browne

Latest news

FA promises no repeat of 2021 mayhem as it beefs up Wembley security

Multi-million pound security improvements at Wembley since mayhem at Euro 2020 will be put to the test at Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Football Association has invested £5 million on measures including extra closed-circuit TV, reinforced doors, more fencing and a new “Zone X” control room.

Chris Bryant, the FA’s director of tournaments and events, recognised “a lot of people” will be thinking of 2021 as he promised such scenes will be avoided this time. “We are doing all we can to ensure fans have a smooth arrival process and nice experience as they come to the stadium,” he said of a co-ordinated plan, which includes the now regular drinking ban on Wembley Way.

An independent review by Baroness Casey identified more than 20 “near-misses” that could have resulted in serious injury or death as a result of ticketless individuals trying to gain entry, and in some cases succeeding, for the England v Italy match in July 2021.

There were chaotic scenes outside Wembley before 2021's European Championship final - AP/David Cliff

Entrance to the stadium will be allowed four hours before kick-off instead of two, and Transport for London will run extra services to aid the flow of supporters to and from the ground.

Bryant acknowledged the steward supply at the Euro 2020 final was at a low point off the back of the coronavirus pandemic, and said Saturday’s match would see “the highest ever stewarding deployment in Wembley Stadium history”.

“One thing in the Euros final was very much the supply of stewarding, which I can say was at a low point off the back of Covid,” he said. “We’re very confident the supply of stewarding which you’ve seen in the industry has bounced back.”

What is the prize money for the Champions League?

The winner of the final will receive €20 million (£17.1 million) from Uefa. However, with the accumulative prize money on offer as a team progresses through the tournament, the winner could net up to €85.14 million (£72.69 million), depending on their results. Last year Man City earned around £85 million for winning the trophy for the first time.

Who have won the most European Cups?

Real Madrid have won the European Cup the most times (14), AC Milan (7) are second, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich tied for third with six wins. Barcelona have five wins, Ajax have four, Manchester United and Inter Milan have three apiece, while five teams have won it twice: Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Juventus, Benfica and Porto. Ten teams have won the title once: Man City, Aston Villa, Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven, Marseille, Red Star Belgrade and Steaua Bucharest.

What are the latest odds?

Borussia Dortmund: 5/2

Real Madrid: 3/10

Odds correct as of May 31

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.