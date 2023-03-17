Chelsea and Man City handed tough Champions League run – plus our quarter and semi-final predictions

Patrick Kluivert - Getty Images/Fabrice Coffrini

Chelsea and Manchester City were both handed tough Champions League quarter-final ties but will meet in the last four if they advance.

Graham Potter's team face holders and record 14-time winners Real Madrid, managed by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti, with the first leg taking place in Spain.

City manager Pep Guardiola will also be returning to an old side after the reigning Premier League champions were drawn against Bayern Munich in Friday's quarter-final draw - where on-loan City defender Joao Cancelo could face his parent club.

The Etihad Stadium will host the first tie, with unbeaten City aiming to win their first-ever European Cup and on the back of Erling Haaland's five goals in their 7-0 thrashing of RB Leipzig.

If they are to do so, they may also have to also overcome Chelsea in the semi-final stage in what would be a repeat of the 2021 final in which Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game for the London club.

The rest of the draw sees a Serie A derby between champions AC Milan and league-leaders Napoli, while Benfica face Inter Milan, with the other finalists coming from those four teams.

Manchester United were drawn against Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-finals, with a potential semi-final against Juventus or Sporting CP on the horizon.

Our verdict on the Champions League quarter and semi-finals

Luke Edwards assesses the draw, and predicts who will win each Champions League quarter and semi-final tie and progress to Istanbul final on June 10

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

A repeat of last year’s quarter-final and not many tougher tests for any manager than trying to knock the 14-time European Cup winners and reigning champions out over two legs. Chelsea have picked up under Graham Potter and could this be the moment he really delivers something special at Stamford Bridge? You suspect not, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side edging through given they are virtually out of the La Liga title race and this will be their priority. Fascinating match-up, though.

Winners: Real Madrid

Inter Milan vs Benfica

You suspect both of these clubs will fancy their chances of making the semi-finals which makes this a really intriguing tie. Italy have got three teams in the quarter-finals and Inter are dangerous, but Benfica have been playing well and should be able to nick a victory in the second leg at home.

Winners: Benfica

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

This is probably a battle between the two most impressive sides in Europe. Bayern are finding things a little tougher domestically this season, although they are top of the table again, but City will relish going up against a team that will try to go toe-to-toe. Pep Guardiola, though, will be worried about his former club – where he also failed to win the Champions League – knocking them out. A great tie awaits and Erling Haaland has had a lot of success against Bayern previously.

Winners: Manchester City

AC Milan vs Napoli

Napoli are the most exciting team to watch at the moment and have been superb in Europe and at home. They are 20 points clear of AC Milan, who are fourth in Serie A, and Luciano Spalletti’s side should have enough here. This could be the greatest season in the club’s history.

Winners: Napoli

Semi-finals

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

An all-English semi-final against Chelsea – and a repeat of the 2021 final – is not beyond the realms of possibility but this repeat of last year’s semi-final should see Guardiola’s side gain revenge for that defeat. They were the better side over the two legs a year ago before a late implosion in the second leg.

Winners: Manchester City

Napoli vs Benfica

Again, an all-Italian semi-final is possible, but if Benfica get past Inter, you would have to fancy Napoli to continue their magnificent form and progress to the final. Benfica are arguably punching above their weight in Europe this season, Napoli are not. They really are this good.

Winners: Napoli

Our verdict on the Europa League quarter and semi-finals

Sam Dean assesses the Europa League draws in the countdown to Budapest final on May 31

Manchester United vs Sevilla

Sevilla are the masters of the Europa League but they have struggled for much of this season. United should have enough to overcome them.

Prediction: United win

Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon

Ruben Amorim’s Sporting side beat Arsenal and showed an exciting blend of technical and physical football. Juventus are off the pace in Italy and could struggle.

Prediction: Sporting win

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Tony Bloom-owned USG defeated German opposition in Union Berlin in the previous round. Based on league form, Leverkusen should be an easier opponent.

Prediction: USG win

Feyenoord vs AS Roma

A rematch of last season’s Europa Conference League final, which was won by Roma. Jose Mourinho’s side are erratic but dangerous.

Prediction: Roma win

Semi-final

Sporting vs Manchester United

Sporting will have defied all expectations by defeating Arsenal and Juventus, but this could be a step too far for them. United’s firepower might prove to be overwhelming over two legs.

Prediction: United win

Roma v USG

Mourinho may not be the managerial force he once was, but he knows how to win European trophies. The thought of reuniting with United in the final will spur him on.

Prediction: Roma win

Champions League and Europa League draws: As they happened

01:11 PM

Second tie

KAA Gent vs West Ham United

01:10 PM

Here we go

Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina

01:01 PM

Welcome back for some red hot Conference League draw action

West Ham United are in the hat alongside Ghent, Lech Poznan, Basel, AZ, Nice and Anderlecht.

12:15 PM

The semi-final draw...

If Manchester United get past Sevilla they will face the winner of Juventus vs Sporting CP.

You have probably worked out that means the winner of Feyenoord vs Roma will play Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint Gilloise.

12:14 PM

The other quarter-finals

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

12:11 PM

Manchester United vs Sevilla!

A repeat of the 2020 Europa League semi-final when Luuk de Jong knocked out Solskjaer's team.

Sevilla's Dutch forward Luuk De Jong celebrates scoring during the UEFA Europa League semi-final - AFP/Ina Fassbender

12:10 PM

Manchester United are the first team out...

Who will they be playing?

12:06 PM

Zoltan Gera will be our special guest for the draw

Which makes sense with the final in Budapest.

12:01 PM

The Europa League draw is under way now...

Not long until Manchester United discover their fate.

11:43 AM

Man City vs Bayern...

This will be Pep Guardiola's first games against Bayern Munich since leaving the club. His only managerial games against them came in the 2009 Champions League quarter-finals, knocking them out with Barcelona.

Man City have progressed from all four of their previous Champions League knockout ties against German clubs.

11:42 AM

Reasons to be cheerful for Chelsea perhaps...

Chelsea have only lost one of their seven games against Real Madrid in European competition - indeed, they have the lowest percentage of losses against Real Madrid of any side to have played them five or more times in Europe.

Chelsea's only defeat in seven matches against Real Madrid in Europe came in their most recent one at Stamford Bridge, losing 1-3 in last season's quarter-final first leg.

11:34 AM

It probably should not the focus but...

Arsenal will not be displeased to see City paired with Bayern Munich before a possible semi-final against Chelsea or Real Madrid. With City odds-on to reach the FA Cup semi-finals (they play Burnley at home on Saturday), the big games are stacking up at the end of April. City host Arsenal in the league on the Wednesday after the FA Cup semis.

Those runs can build momentum or drain. Time will tell.

11:20 AM

The semi-finals have also been drawn

Milan/Napoli vs Inter/Benfica

Real Madrid/Chelsea vs Man City/Bayern Munich.

Both English clubs are on the hard side of the draw. There is also the possibility of a Milan derby in the semi-finals. Benfica have been superb in this competition under Roger Schmidt and should not be discounted.

11:17 AM

The final quarter-final

Is an all-Italian tie between AC Milan and Napoli.

Napoli will be confident they have enough to get through that one.

11:16 AM

Manchester City are out...

...they will play Bayern Munich!

Pep Guardiola up against his former club. Joao Cancelo back at the Etihad a few months after leaving.

Bayern Munich's Spanish headcoach Pep Guardiola gets a beer shower as the team celebrates wining their 25th Bundesliga title - AFP/Christof Stache

11:16 AM

The next quarter-final

Inter vs Benfica. Both teams will be happy with that one.

11:14 AM

The first tie out...

Is Real Madrid vs Chelsea!

A repeat of last season's quarter-final.

Chelsea's Mason Mount looks dejected after the match - Reuters/Paul Childs

11:13 AM

Here we go...

The draw is about to commence imminently. This is a completely open draw, no country protection.

The team out of the bowl first will play their first leg at home. In the case of the Milan clubs, the fixtures could be reversed if they are both drawn at home first.

11:12 AM

Patrick Kluivert is our next guest

AC Milan are the only one of his former clubs still in the draw at the quarter-final stage.

Kluivert became the youngest player to score in a Champions League final when he scored Ajax's winner against Milan in 1995.

11:07 AM

Giorgio Marchetti is on the stage

We are getting closer to the moment when the balls are drawn.

Hamit Altintop is the special guest to assist with the draw. This year's Champions League final is in Istanbul.

11:02 AM

The Champions League draw is now under way

Well, the montage of the quarter-finalists' best moments has started at least.

10:58 AM

A reminder of Man Utd's possible opponents in the Europa League

Roma

Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen

Sporting CP

Sevilla

Feyenoord

Union Saint Gilloise

United are strong favourites for the competition following Arsenal's elimination. Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen will stir memories of 1999 and 2002 Champions League semi-finals, while a reunion with Jose Mourinho and Roma would be tasty. Sevilla beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United in the Europa semis three years ago, in that very weird summer lockdown knockout competition in Germany.

10:51 AM

Well, when we say 'all set'

There will be the usual preamble as the club representatives are picked out before the balls are picked out. Remember there are no restrictions on the draw at this stage now. Teams that have played each other before in the groups and teams from the same country can be drawn together. There was an epic Milan derby in the 2003 semi-final and though the calibre of today's squads is nowhere near as stellar, it would be a fantastic couple of nights at San Siro if we got another Madonnina.

10:42 AM

They're all set at Nyon

Looks like Patrick Kluivert is doing the draw.

Never need much of an excuse to show this:

10:01 AM

Luck of the draw

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the quarter-final draws for the Champions League (11am GMT), Europa League (12noon) and, if you have got the stamina, Conference League (1pm) live and direct from Nyon, 'The House of European Football' and dear old Pedro Pinto. In all three tournaments the semi-final draw will take place immediately after the quarter-final ties are allocated.

Eight teams are left in each competition and each is only two steps away from Istanbul ... or Budapest ... or Prague. In the Champions League we have 14-time winners Real Madrid, seven-time winners Milan, six-time champions Bayern Munich, three-time winners Inter, two-time champs Benfica and Chelsea plus our two light blue virgins Manchester City and Napoli. It's the first time in 17 years that three Serie A sides have made it through but, the great history and pedigree of the Milan giants notwithstanding, Napoli provide the sternest test not just of the trio but in the draw. It's not just fans of their opponents who would rightly quail at the prospect of a trip to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona but the teams will, too.

There are some mouth-watering prospects there because it's a free draw – City could play Chelsea in a re-run of the 2021 final, we could have a Milan derby, Chelsea could do a 2012 repeat by taking on Bayern Munich. Pep could face Real, Benfica vs Milan would remind us of the curse of Bela Guttman ... the possibilities are endless

In the Europa League Manchester United, Juventus, Feyenoord and, you could knock me down with a feather, Sevilla qualified from Thursday's early kick-offs. (Shall we start a petition to demand if they win it for a seventh time in 17 years for it to be renamed the Uefa Sevilla League?) Joining them from the late kick-offs are Bayer Leverkusen, Roma, Union Saint-Gilloise and Sporting. A reunion with Jose Mourinho for United would be tasty, or Sevilla versus anyone is always worth a watch.

Fiorentina, Gent, Lech Poznan and Basel put themselves in the hat for the Conference League quarter-final draw on Thursday evening where they were joined by AZ, Nice, Anderlecht and West Ham United three hours later.

Stay tuned to discover their fate.