Champions League draw: When is it, what TV channel is it on and who could English sides get in the Round of 16?

Manchester City are among the favourites to win their maiden Champions League title - REUTERS

When is the Round of 16 draw?

It will be taking place on Monday December 17 with four English teams still in the draw. It will be starting from 11am GMT.

Which channel is it on?

The Champions League draw will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 as well as uefa.com. Alternatively, you can follow all the Uefa razzmatazz, montages and the draw itself at Telegraph Sport.

When will the games take place?

The Round of 16 ties will be two legs, with games split over two weeks. Plenty of football watching potential.

First legs: 13-14 & 19-20 February 2018

Second legs: 5-6 & 12–13 March 2018

Will an English side follow 2018 winners Real Madrid in lifting the trophy? Credit: Reuters

Which teams have qualified, and which are out?

Group winners (seeded): Barcelona, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid

Group runners-up (unseeded): Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Lyon, Manchester United, Roma, Schalke, Tottenham Hotspur

Eliminated: Club Brugge, Monaco, Inter Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Red Star Belgrade, Galatasaray, Lokomotiv Moscow, Benfica, AEK Athens, Shakhtar Donetsk, Viktoria Plzen, CSKA Moscow, Valencia, Young Boys

Round of 16 draw - the rules

The eight group winners are seeded and will not play each other in the first knockout round, while clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other. Nor can teams play each other from the groups they were involved with in the previous stage.

So no all-English tie until the quarter-final stages.

Other than that, it's all go. The unseeded teams will play the first-leg at home.

Who could English sides get?

Given the no meeting of English sides in the Round of 16 rule plus group winners avoiding each other, some English sides (Manchester City) have more favourable options than others (Manchester United will be kicking themselves for not finishing as group winners)

Possible Liverpool opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

Possible Man City opponents: Atlético Madrid, Schalke, Ajax or Roma.

Possible Man Utd opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Possible Tottenham opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Juventus.

What happened to the British sides this time last year?

The same four English sides made it to the Round of 16 last year yet there were only two teams left standing by the quarter-final stage.

Tottenham gained an admirable 2-2 draw in Juventus but then slipped up 2-1 at home in the second leg, consequently slipping out of the competition. Manchester United also drew their first leg 0-0 away at Sevilla before a Ben Yedder double knocked them out at Old Trafford despite Romelu Lukaku's goal.

Manchester City and Liverpool meanwhile eased through their Round of 16 matches against Basel and Porto respectively, after highs-scoring first-leg wins set them on their way. It was then Liverpool who kept up the free-scoring run as the two teams clashed in the quarter-finals.

What are the odds for this season's tournament?

Here are the latest odds for who will triumph in Madrid at the end of the season.

English sides

Manchester City 7/2 (favourites to win the competition)

Liverpool 10/1

Tottenham 25/1

Manchester United 40/1

